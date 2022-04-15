OnePlus 10 Pro now supports Verizon 5G, including C-Band

The OnePlus 10 Pro was just released outside of China, and like all recent OnePlus devices, it’s certified to work on Verizon’s cellular network. However, the phone still couldn’t connect to Verizon’s 5G services, which has now been fixed – just in time for the OnePlus 10 Pro’s release date in the United States.

OnePlus has confirmed to XDA Developers that the OnePlus 10 Pro has received certification to connect to Verizon’s 5G network. That includes access to Verizon’s C-Band 5G, which started rolling out across the United States in January and offers higher speeds (similar to T-Mobile’s mid-band 5G). That’s good news for anyone who lives in an area covered by Verizon C-Band 5G, but it’s not available on all plans. Verizon subscribers have to be on a “5G Get More,” “5G Play More,” or “5G Do More” plane to access C-Band — the cheapest “5G Start” wireless plan is left out.

The only downside is that the OnePlus 10 Pro doesn’t support Verizon’s millimeter wave 5G (also called mmWave), but that will affect almost no one. OpenSignal’s study from October 2021 reported that Verizon customers are only connected to mmWave a whopping 0.5% of the time they use their phones, since mmWave is a short-range technology and Verizon hasn’t rolled it out to many locations. Considering so few people are near mmWave towers, the lack of support isn’t much of a loss.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, 65Wfast charging (down from the 80W charging available in China), triple rear cameras, a smooth 120Hz screen, and a 5,000mAh battery. If you’re considering buying one, be sure to check out our full OnePlus 10 Pro review for all the details. It’s an impressive phone, but at least for now, it has some performance throttling issues and the ultra-wide camera isn’t the best in the business.