OnePlus 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro: Different phones for different people

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the latest and greatest flagship smartphone from OnePlus, and it’s one of the few top-end smartphone launches that we’ve had this year. In our review, we identified it as a fantastic phone in its own right, but it’s hard to justify its purchase over something like the OnePlus 9 Pro. Nevertheless, it makes sense to then compare it to the iPhone 13 Pro, arguably the best smartphone available on the market right now.

OnePlus 10 Pro The OnePlus 10 Pro brings flagship performance with fantastic hardware to the market at a slightly cheaper price than the iPhone 13 Pro, while keeping up in all the key areas. View at OnePlus

Apple iPhone 13 Pro The iPhone 13 Pro brings some notable improvements like a 120Hz display, a smaller notch, the A15 chip, and better cameras. View at Amazon

OnePlus 10 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Specifications

Specifications OnePlus 10 Pro Apple iPhone 13 Pro Build Aluminum mid-frame

Gorilla Glass 5 back

Gorilla Glass Victus front Stainless steel frame

Ceramic shield display

Glass back Dimensions & Weight 163 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm

201g 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm

204g Display 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED

Variable refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED

120Hz refresh rate

HDR10

1170 x 2532 pixels

19.5:9 aspect ratio

True-tone SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB RAM

128GB/256GB 6GB RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB storage Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

65W wired fast charging (North America)

80W wired fast charging (Everywhere outside of North America)

50W wireless charging

Charger included in box 3,095mAh

20W fast charging

15W wireless charging via MagSafe Security Optical in-display fingerprint scanner Face ID Rear Cameras Primary: 48MP wide, f/1.8, 1/1.33″, OIS

48MP wide, f/1.8, 1/1.33″, OIS Secondary: 50MP ultra-wide, f/2.2

50MP ultra-wide, f/2.2 Tertiary: 8MP telephoto, 3.3x optical zoom 12MP Primary, f/1.5, Sensor shift OIS

12MP ultra-wide, f/1.8

12MP telephoto, OIS, 3X zoom

LiDAR scanner Front Camera 32MP 12MP f/2.2 Port(s) USB-C Lightning port Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G (mmWave) for almost all regions and carriers except AT&T in the US

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)

UWB

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS

NFC Software China: ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12

Global: OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 iOS 15 Other Features Dual physical SIM

Alert slider IP68

Apple Pay

eSIM support

Compatible with MagSafe accessories

OnePlus 10 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Hardware & Design

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a bigger, brighter display

Both phones feel premium

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a bold design

The iPhone 13 Pro is mostly hard corners and flat sides

Both the OnePlus 10 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro are glass slab smartphones, though the OnePlus 10 Pro is significantly bigger. Packing a 6.7-inch display, it’s a lot taller than the iPhone 13 Pro’s 6.06-inch panel. The iPhone 13 Pro is mostly hard corners and flat sides, with a cold and mechanical vibe. Thanks to those hard corners and flat sides, it’s actually more uncomfortable to hold with one hand over the OnePlus 10 Pro, as the OnePlus 10 Pro’s curved sides sit nicely in hand.

To be honest, though, I’d argue the OnePlus 10 Pro screen is a whole lot better than the iPhone 13 Pro’s. Disregarding the size (which the OnePlus 10 Pro obviously wins with in regard to content consumption), it gets a lot brighter in normal usage, and it’s a higher resolution display, too. The iPhone 13 Pro has LTPO but it can only go as low as 10Hz, whereas the OnePlus 10 Pro has a WQHD+ resolution display that can vary its refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The final nail in the coffin for me is the notch — the iPhone 13 Pro still has a rather unsightly notch, whereas the OnePlus 10 Pro has a hole-punch camera in the top left.

They both feel premium on their own, but the iPhone 13 Pro feels weightier for its size

OnePlus 10 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Internals & General Performance

The Apple A15 Bionic is more powerful on paper but doesn’t matter in the real world

Great battery life all around, but faster charging on the OnePlus 10 Pro absolutely helps

The OnePlus 10 Pro has much better biometric unlocking

The back panel on neither of these devices attracts fingerprints, thanks to the frosted glass on both, albeit the side rails on the iPhone do pick up fingerprints. They both feel premium on their own, but the iPhone 13 Pro feels weightier for its size. The camera module on the OnePlus 10 Pro is squared off from the edge to house three cameras and it curves outward to the body of the device rather than cutting off abruptly. The iPhone 13 Pro, in contrast, has a more “traditional” triple camera array housed in a glass square.

The OnePlus 10 Pro packs pretty much the best specifications when it comes to performance that you can get on Android. It has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It’s the most powerful hardware in a OnePlus device yet and marks the pinnacle of what you can get on Android. In contrast, the iPhone 13 Pro packs the Apple A15 Bionic, an insanely powerful chip that blows pretty much any other mobile SoC out of the water. There’s also 6GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The OnePlus 10 Pro packs pretty much the best specifications when it comes to performance that you can get on Android. In contrast, the iPhone 13 Pro packs the Apple A15 Bionic, an insanely powerful chip that blows pretty much any other mobile SoC out of the water.

While the A15 Bionic is significantly better than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, its performance in an iPhone is relatively similar as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1’s on an Android. That is to say that unless you’re really pushing it to its limits, then you’re going to have the same experience across both platforms. You can’t emulate consoles on iPhones without significantly more work than on an Android phone for example, and the only real benefits you may find are when trying to run games such as Genshin Impact (which will still run very well on Android).

All of this is to say that if you’re a casual mobile gamer with a penchant for web browsing, social media, and other lighter activities, then you’re not going to notice any tangible difference, really. Apps launch just as fast on the OnePlus 10 Pro as you’d expect, and may even be a smidge faster than the iPhone 13 Pro is. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is hampered a small bit by software out of the box on the OnePlus 10 Pro (as we detailed in our review linked at the start of this article), though you can unlock its performance in your device settings pretty easily.

As for biometrics, the OnePlus 10 Pro packs an in-display fingerprint scanner underneath its display panel. It’s an optical scanner meaning that it lights up when you tap it and can be quite jarring especially at night if you’re not fully covering it with your thumb. I still much prefer having it over Face ID, which up until recently, was extremely inconvenient thanks to the wearing of face masks. A recent iOS update finally brought the ability for Face ID to work with masks, but it’s not as secure and I would worry that it could be unlocked by a sibling or other close lookalike, especially when enabling it to work with a mask is inherently less secure.

As for battery life, the iPhone 13 Pro wins hands down. The OnePlus 10 Pro manages a pretty respectable full day of usage, but it’s simply no match for Apple’s efficiency. I can easily get a day and a half of usage out of the iPhone 13 Pro, whereas I can just get a day’s usage comfortably on the OnePlus 10 Pro. Whichever you go for, the iPhone will win out, but the OnePlus 10 Pro won’t be too far behind for the average user. With the super-fast 65W/80W charging of the OnePlus 10 Pro, if your lifestyle generally means you’re always near a plug, then this is a non-issue. Apple charges the iPhone 13 Pro much slower at 18-27W, so you’ll be stuck to the wall longer after every full discharge.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Camera

Smartphone cameras are getting really good

The iPhone 13 Pro wins when comparing all three sensors

The OnePlus 10 Pro really holds its own on the main sensor

The OnePlus 10 Pro packs an f/1.8, 1/1.43-inch Sony IMX789 main camera; an 8MP, f/2.4 telephoto zoom lens with 3.3x optical zoom; and a 50MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide camera. The ultra-wide lens is a Samsung JN1 sensor with a really wide 150-degree field-of-view, but it’s an inferior sensor when compared to the OnePlus 9 Pro due to having a smaller image sensor size. As for the iPhone 13 Pro, it packs a familiar feeling triple 12MP main system, but every lens gets a larger sensor, including a relatively big bump up for the main camera and an improved 3x telephoto zoom. The selfie camera comes in at 12MP for the iPhone 13 Pro.

As expected, the iPhone 13 Pro more or less wipes the floor with the OnePlus 10 Pro. On the primary sensor, the OnePlus 10 Pro can compete, but in the wide-angle and telephoto, Apple fairly easily takes the crown. The OnePlus 10 Pro is pushing into the second year of its collaboration with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad. According to OnePlus, its R&D team meets with Hasselblad’s counterparts once a month throughout the development cycle of the OnePlus 10 Pro to fine-tune the camera’s algorithms with a focus on “natural colors.”

These photos are compressed, but you can still get a feel for their lighting and general detail collection from the photos below.

Main camera

It's important to mention that both of these cameras are really good.

To be clear, before we dive into these cameras in more depth, it’s important to mention that both of these cameras are really good. If you’re picking up a smartphone and want a phone that’s capable of taking good photos but care more about everything else, then you can’t go wrong with either of these devices. Smartphone cameras have gotten so good that you no longer need to be careful which phone you choose, though it’s completely understandable to want to pick the best of the best if that’s your prerogative.

With that out of the way, the photos below are the first set of pictures that we can compare between both devices, and honestly, it’s just a matter of personal preference.

From the photos above, the OnePlus 10 Pro tends to get slightly brighter in photos, but the iPhone 13 Pro leans more towards cooler photos. I think that the OnePlus 10 Pro did a better job at capturing the park photo and the church photo. I also think that it was more accurate with the stuffed cat, but that the photo from the iPhone 13 Pro looks better. It’s brighter in that instance and slightly more vibrant, but I think that the OnePlus 10 Pro nailed it slightly better.

In low light, however, the iPhone 13 Pro dominates the OnePlus 10 Pro. It gets a good bit brighter and has more detail, and in pitch darkness, the iPhone 13 Pro will wipe the floor with the OnePlus 10 Pro. It struggled to even take a photo in a dark room with night mode enabled, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro was able to make a respectable effort.

In day-to-day photos, all of these photos would be indistinguishable in terms of which phone took it. These phones trade blows fairly easily when it comes to photo-taking skills, and you should be happy with either. I think that the iPhone 13 Pro has again demonstrated its tendency towards cooler colors, especially when comparing how the last photo in the above gallery looks slightly more orange than the iPhone’s output. It was nearly 6 PM and the sun was beginning to set, so I think that it was more accurate.

All in all, it’s really just a matter of preference. Do you prefer cooler photos? The iPhone 13 Pro will aim to achieve that more. However, it all depends on what you really care about. A lot of people might want to edit their photos anyway, in which case, the color temperature won’t even matter. Both phones create perfectly usable images for social media and the like, and the main sensor is completely neck and neck between the two.

I think that the iPhone 13 Pro has a pretty significant and consistent edge when it comes to low-light photos, though.

Telephoto and Ultra-wide

I noticed that both the OnePlus 10 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro do a really good job of keeping the color temperature consistent across the three available focal ranges (ultra-wide, wide, telephoto). Not only that, but both phones are quick to switch between lenses, which is great for taking photos quickly. All three lenses across these devices are equal which is fantastic.

In telephoto photos, the OnePlus 10 Pro obviously gets just that little bit closer, and that’s thanks to the 3.3x optical zoom versus 3x. It’s not really noticeable though and definitely not something that’s worth focusing on. The zooms are roughly the same, though I find that the iPhone 13 Pro seems to collect more detail in its telephoto shots than the OnePlus 10 Pro does. Details often looked smoothed out and softened coming from the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The super-wide-angle camera of the OnePlus 10 Pro is significantly wider than what the iPhone 13 Pro can achieve, but also, you really won’t care about it. It’s buried in the “More” section of the camera, and I can’t really think of when I’d want to use it. It creates massive distortion at the edges which you can see above, as the arm of the bridge looks nearly circular. It might make sense for wider landscape shots, but again, I think the overall utility of this mode specifically is limited.

The wide-angle camera of the OnePlus 10 Pro is beneath that of the iPhone 13 Pro, but not by much. It can achieve perfectly acceptable shots in good lighting such as above, and as already mentioned, the color science is consistent with the other lenses on both devices which is also a good thing.

Video

iPhones are still the king of video on mobile, and it's not even close

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro: Software

Android vs iOS is purely subjective in 2022

iOS has better apps and better software support

OnePlus’ OxygenOS has its own issues

The OnePlus 10 Pro loves to pump up the color vibrancy in the footage, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro can almost seem washed out in comparison. The iPhone 13 Pro has a much better level of detail though, and I find that it creates a more representative image, especially in challenging lighting. iPhones are still the king of video on mobile, and it’s not even close.

The difference between the OnePlus 10 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro becomes completely subjective when it comes to software. Maybe you prefer iOS, maybe you prefer Android. But no matter which you prefer, it’s unlikely that either of these devices will sway you from your already-set preferences.

There’s not much point in pointing out all of the differences. Some of the fundamental differences are obvious, like how each OS handles notifications differently (though I had no issues with the OnePlus 10 Pro), or how Android can sideload apps while iOS cannot (well, iOS can sideload apps, though it’s a cumbersome process).

However, there’s something to be said about how good iOS apps themselves tend to be. While not all of them are quite like-for-like exchanges for what I’ve enjoyed on Android, all of the ones I’ve used feel incredibly cohesive. Facebook Messenger and Instagram are much better on iOS than on Android, and Spotify is a lot better of an app too. Apps tend to be much better made on iOS than their Android counterparts which goes for pretty much every single iOS app that I’ve used.

A number of years ago, I would have said that I was a fan of OxygenOS and loved it on my smartphones. However, I’ve found that it’s lost its identity somewhat, following the fact that it is now essentially a branch of ColorOS. I love ColorOS, but as already mentioned, there is some weirdness when it comes to OxygenOS. For example, I’ve noticed that the OnePlus Shelf doesn’t open as a UI overlay, instead, it opens as a stand-alone app. You trigger it the same way that you would bring down the notification panel by swiping down on the right of the notifications, but when you close the Shelf, it closes like an app, with the animation of it closing moving towards the bottom of the screen.

In terms of software polish, Apple has begrudgingly won out

As a result, in terms of software polish, Apple has begrudgingly won out. The iPhone 13 Pro’s software, while not perfect, is more consistent than OxygenOS. You can’t go wrong with either phone and whichever your operating system of preference is, you’ll feel right at home if you go along with it.

When comparing software longevity, Apple obviously wins out. While the company doesn’t give a timeline for how long it plans on supporting its phones, five years appears to be the bare minimum nowadays for the company. That more than outlasts the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is expected to get three major platform upgrades (so, three years of updates), and an additional year of security patches. To OnePlus’ credit, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s bootloader can be unlocked and you can install a custom ROM if you wish, something Apple users can only dream of.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro: Conclusion

Wading in on the iPhone vs Android debate is always a dangerous game to play. For the people who are fully immersed in the Apple ecosystem, it’s a big ask for them to pull out and switch. For the die-hard Android user, it’s often an immediate “no” whenever the prospect of switching to an iPhone is dangled in their face. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a better option between the two, it’s just that it’s nuanced.

If what you’re looking for is a smartphone with a big, bright screen and an open software experience, then the OnePlus 10 Pro is exactly what you’re looking for. Superfast performance with great gaming capabilities and media consumption prowess makes this a no-brainer for the media fiend. If, though, you don’t mind spending a little bit more to get a more consistent software experience, better cameras, and longer updates, then the iPhone 13 Pro is more up your alley.

All in all, anyone vying for a new smartphone can enjoy either of these phones, it’s just that they have particular aspects that they each excel in. You can’t go wrong choosing either of them and if you’re in either the Android or the iOS ecosystem, then there’s nothing wrong with continuing on that trend if these are your two options. The OnePlus 10 Pro keeps up in all the right areas and is even a little bit cheaper too. However, both of these phones are different phones for different people, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

