OnePlus 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 6: Which phone should you buy?
If you want to buy a high-end smartphone without spending upwards of $1000, the OnePlus 10 Pro and Google Pixel 6 are two of the best options. The OnePlus 10 Pro offers an excellent AMOLED display, stunning design, flagship-level cameras, and powerful performance. The Pixel 6 isn’t filled to the brim with features, but it has one of the best camera systems on the market, machine learning prowess, and long software support. Should you spend $899 on the OnePlus 10 Pro or go with the $300 cheaper Google Pixel 6? There’s only one way to find out.
OnePlus 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 6: Specifications
|Specification
|OnePlus 10 Pro
|Google Pixel 6
|Build
|Dimensions & Weight
|
|Display
|
|SoC
|
|RAM & Storage
|
|Battery & Charging
|
|Security
|Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner
|Optical in-display fingerprint sensor
|Rear Camera(s)
|
|
|Front Camera(s)
|32MP, f/2.2/0.8µm
|8MP
|Port(s)
|
|
|Audio
|
|
|Connectivity
|
|
|Software
|
|
|Other Features
|
|
Design & Display
With the specs out of the way, let’s kick things with the design. Both phones have interesting designs. You can see that both Google and OnePlus have tried to do things differently than the competition. The Pixel 6, in particular, looks bold, thanks to its two-tone color finish and a large visor that runs across the top. Additionally, it comes in a lot of fun colors, such as Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, and Stormy Black.
The OnePlus 10 Pro gets its identity from the striking ceramic-plated camera module that occupies much of the top portion. Both phones feature an aluminum mid-frame and Gorilla Glass on the front and back.
The OnePlus 10 Pro and Google Pixel 6 both feature OLED panels, but they differ in terms of resolution, refresh rate, and size. The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 10 Pro’s display is better overall. It uses an LTPO 2.0 panel which can drop the refresh rate down to 1Hz to save power and go up to 120Hz. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6’s panel can only change the refresh rate between 120Hz and 60Hz. It’s not a huge deal, and most people are not going to notice this difference in day-to-day use, but it does mean that the OnePlus 10 Pro panel is more power efficient than the Pixel 6 panel. The OnePlus 10 Pro’s display also gets much brighter. It can reach a peak brightness of 1300 nits, while the Pixel 6’s panel tops out at 500 nits. That means the OnePlus 10 Pro will appear brighter and more legible under direct sunlight than the Pixel 6.
Cameras
For years, the camera department has been a stronghold of the Pixel lineup. However, Google’s Pixel phones haven’t always had the best camera hardware, with the same 12MP main sensor being reused generation after generation. Thankfully, that changes with the Pixel 6. It gets a new 50MP Samsung camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), EIS, and PDAF and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter.
The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 48MP f/1.8 primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor with a 150-degree field of view, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3.3x optical zoom.
In terms of real-world performance, both phones produce images with a high dynamic range, vibrant colors, and plenty of detail. However, if we had to pick a winner, it would be the Pixel 6 because its main camera takes superior photos with high consistency. Check out the image samples below.
OnePlus 10 Pro camera samples
Note: The below samples are from a Pixel 6 Pro. Because the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have the same primary shooter and processing package, there shouldn’t be much difference in image quality.
Pixel 6 Pro camera samples
Both phones rely heavily on post-processing and machine learning and offer nifty camera features. For example, the Pixel 6 gives you Magic Eraser that uses AI to remove unwanted objects and people from images. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10 Pro has an XPan mode that lets you capture panoramic photos in a 65:24 format, similar to the original Hasselblad xPan camera.
In terms of video recording, the OnePlus 10 Pro has an edge as it can shoot 8K videos compared to the Pixel 6’s 4K output.
Performance
The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, featuring 1x Cortex-X2 core clocked at 3.0GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores at 2.5GHz, and four Cortex-A510 cores at 1.8GHz. The Pixel 6, on the other hand, is equipped with Google’s in-house Tensor SoC manufactured by Samsung. It has two Arm Cortex-X1 cores, two Cortex-A76 cores, and four Cortex-A55 power-saving cores. The chipset also features additional components for on-device machine learning, AI-powered features, and image processing. These include the Tensor Processing Unit, which now powers video transcription and text-to-speech translation; Low-power Context Hub for always-on display and Now Playing; Titan M2 security chip, and a custom image signal processor (ISP).
In terms of raw power, the OnePlus 10 Pro is superior, thanks to the more powerful and efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Pixel 6, on the other hand, is more adept at machine learning tasks and image processing.
When it comes to real-world performance, the OnePlus 10 Pro should feel faster and more fluid than the Pixel 6, thanks to its 120Hz display and quick animations of OxygenOS. The OnePlus 10 Pro also excels at gaming performance. It packs a more powerful GPU and improved cooling system for better-sustained performance.
RAM on the Pixel 6 tops out at 8GB, while the OnePlus 10 Pro starts at 8GB and goes up to 12GB. As for storage options, the OnePlus 10 Pro has three variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 gives you options: 128GB and 256GB.
Battery, Software, and more
The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 5,000mAh cell, while the Pixel 6 has a slightly smaller 4,614mAh battery. However, the OnePlus 10 Pro blows the Pixel 6 out of the water in the charging department. It not only provides blazing fast 80W charging but also includes a fast charger in the box. The Pixel 6 suffers from a double whammy of slower charging speed and the lack of a charger included in the package. Wireless charging is also faster on the 10 Pro — it can top up at up to 50W than the Pixel 6’s 25W.
The OnePlus 10 Pro ships with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 runs a near-stock version of Android 12 with the Material You theme. Both phones are on par with each other in terms of software support, with OnePlus and Google promising three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.
Both phones feature powerful dual stereo speakers, and there’s IP68 dust and water resistance as well. The OnePlus 10 Pro also has a physical alert slider that lets you quickly switch between mute, sound, and vibrate states.
OnePlus 10 Pro Vs Google Pixel 6: Which phone should you buy?
That concludes our OnePlus 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 comparison. Remember that the OnePlus 10 Pro and Pixel 6 are $300 apart in price. The OnePlus 10 Pro is priced at $899 (though you can take advantage of deals), while the Pixel 6 is $599. To summarise, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a superior display, a more powerful CPU and GPU, improved thermals, and faster charging speeds. The Pixel 6, however, has a better camera system and a cleaner, more personal software experience.
The OnePlus 10 Pro packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a beautiful display, and a large battery with 80W fast charging.
The Pixel 6 has one of the best camera systems and Google's in-house Tensor chipset.
If camera performance is your top priority, the Pixel 6 would be a better buy. But if you don’t mind spending $300 extra, the OnePlus 10 Pro offers a more well-rounded package. Not to mention it also gives you the fast charger inside the box.
If you've picked up the Pixel 6, consider getting a Pixel 6 case too to help protect your phone. Alternatively, if you have purchased the other device, we have some OnePlus 10 Pro case recommendations too.