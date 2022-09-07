OnePlus 10 Pro vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022): Which phone to buy in the US?

Motorola has found great success selling more budget and mid-range devices as opposed to fully dipping its toes in the flagship space. They do, however, come up with some surprise flagship launches once in a while and that’s exactly what the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) really is. This particular phone is different from a lot of Motorola phones we’ve been seeing lately. We say that because it sports the latest flagship hardware, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a 144Hz OLED display. There’s a lot to like about the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), but just how good is it when compared with some other flagships in its category? Well, that’s what we’re here to find. Let’s check out the OnePlus 10 Pro vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022) match-up to find out which phone is better to buy in 2022.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022): Specifications

Here’s a quick look at the specifications table to find out how the OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up against the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) on paper:

Specification OnePlus 10 Pro Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Build Aluminum mid-frame

Gorilla Glass 5 back

Gorilla Glass Victus front

IP68 rating (only on T-Mobile models) Plastic frame

Gorilla Glass 5 back

Gorilla Glass 3 front

IP52 splash/dust resistance Dimensions & Weight 163 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm

201g 163 x 75.9 x 8.79 mm

196 g Display 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED

1,440 x 3,216 pixels

Variable refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz

1300 nits peak brightness

HDR10+ certified 6.7-inch pOLED

2400 x 1080 pixels

144Hz refresh rate

800 nits

HDR10+ certified SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage 8 or 12 GB RAM

128, 256, or 512GB UFS 3.1

No microSD card slot Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

65W wired fast charging (North America)

80W wired fast charging (Everywhere outside of North America)

50W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

Charger included in the box 4,800mAh battery

30W wired charging

15W wireless charging

5W wireless power sharing (reverse charging)

Charger included in the box Security Optical in-display fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) Primary: 48MP wide, f/1.8, 1/1.33″, OIS

Secondary: 50MP ultra-wide, f/2.2/150˚ FOV

Tertiary: 8MP telephoto, 3.3x optical zoom

Hasselblad color calibration Primary: 50MP (f/1.8, 1.0μm)

Secondary: 50MP (f/2.2, 0.64μm) Ultra-wide

Tertiary: 2MP (f/2.4, 1.75μm) Depth Front Camera(s) 32MP, f/2.2/0.8µm 60MP (f/2.2, 0.6μm) Port(s) USB Type-C

No headphone jack

No microSD card slot USB 3.1 Type-C

No headphone jack Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G (mmWave) for almost all regions and carriers except AT&T in the US

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou 5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (dual-band 2.4/5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass,

Galileo

NFC Software China: ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12

Global: OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 Android 12 with My UX Other Features Dual physical SIM

Alert slider

Three major Android OS updates promised

Four years of security patches “Ready For” desktop environment

Smart stylus supported (sold separately or bundled, depending on region/store)Design and display

Two major Android OS updates

Three years of security patches

Design and Display

One of the main differences between the two phones in this comparison is the design. The Motorola Edge Plus (2022), as you can see, looks a lot like some other Motorola phones we’ve seen in the past. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially if you liked the overall look and feel of some of these older devices. It’s got a simple design with just the Motorola logo and the camera island at the back. You do get a frosted glass at the back, so it looks slightly more premium than, say, the last year’s model.

The back of the Motorola Edge Plus doesn’t look as busy as the OnePlus 10 Pro with its “unique” camera island. A lot of people don’t like how the OnePlus 10 Pro looks, so we’ll leave it up to you to decide which one looks better. It is, however, worth pointing out that the OnePlus 10 Pro has an aluminum frame, whereas the Motorola Edge Plus has plastic ones. In fact, the OnePlus 10 Pro is better in terms of overall durability.

The OnePlus 10 Pro sports Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and a Gorilla Glass 5 panel at the back. Meanwhile, Motorola is using Gorilla Glass 3 for the front panel and Gorilla Glass 5 for the back. The Motorola Edge Plus also only has IP52 for splash resistance instead of complete water resistance. Granted only the T-Mobile variants of the OnePlus 10 Pro have an official IP rating, but it’s still better than what Motorola offers. It’s also safe to assume that the non-T-Mobile units of the OnePlus 10 Pro will also hold up well against water and dust considering the overall build quality of the phones remains the same.

The overall dimensions of the phones are also largely identical as they both have the same height. The Motorola Edge Plus (2022), however, is a hair thinner and a few grams lighter than the OnePlus 10 Pro, so keep that in mind. Both phones are only available to purchase in two colors — the OnePlus 10 Pro can be purchased in Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black, whereas the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) comes in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White.

Moving over to the display, you get a 6.7-inch screen on both phones. The OnePlus 10 Pro rocks a QHD+ display while the Motorola Edge Plus comes with an FHD+ panel. The OnePlus 10 Pro’s display also has higher peak brightness but it tops out at a 120Hz refresh rate whereas Motorola’s phone supports up to 144Hz. Both of them have an OLED panel with HDR10+ certification. You’re not going to notice a lot of difference between the two in terms of the quality, so you’ll have to consider whether you want more brightness or higher refresh rate support.

Another main differentiator is the fact that the OnePlus 10 Pro’s display has curved edges whereas Motorola has opted for a flat panel. This once again comes down to your personal preference, but working with a flat panel is significantly easier as you don’t have to worry about accidental touches, or have any issues applying a screen protector, etc. Both phones have a punch-hole cutout on top of the display for the selfie camera, albeit at different spots.

Internal hardware and cameras

Both the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. You also get LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage to keep up with the demanding needs of the users in the flagship space. You’re not going to notice a lot of difference between the two phones in day-to-day usage, although your mileage may vary when it comes to benchmarking apps and while playing games. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, but Motorola appears to be selling only the 512GB variant of the phone in the US right now. so no differences there. The base variant of both phones comes with 8GB of RAM, and you can’t add a microSD card on either of these devices.

Both smartphones run their custom UI that’s based on Android 12 out of the box. It’s OxygenOS in the case of OnePlus, and Moto’s My UX for the Motorola Edge Plus. Motorola’s software is cleaner and is hence easy and reliable to use. It’s quite close to the stock Android experience but Motorola has added some neat touches to improve the overall user experience. OnePlus’ OxygenOS, as you probably already know, is undergoing some major changes, with the new OxygenOS 13 looking similar to OPPO’s ColorOS software.

As for the batteries, you get a 5,000 mAh unit inside the OnePlus 10 Pro and a slightly smaller 4,800 mAh unit inside the Motorola Edge Plus. Both phones should be able to offer a similar battery backup, but the OnePlus 10 Pro will charge your phone faster when it runs out of juice. That’s because the OnePlus 10 Pro supports up to 80W wired charging (limited to 65W in North America) whereas the Motorola Edge Plus tops out at 30W. Notably, the OnePlus 10 Pro also supports faster wireless charging, so keep that in mind. One of the best things about both phones is that they come with a charger inside the box.

Moving to the optics, we’re looking at a triple camera setup on both devices. There’s a 48MP wide-angle camera on the OnePlus 10 Pro with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS. Additionally, you also get a 50MP ultra-wide camera with 150-degree FOV and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. In comparison, the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) sports a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. It’s paired with a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens along with a 2MP depth sensor instead of a telephoto lens. You should be able to snap some decent-looking images out of both phones, but the OnePlus 10 Pro’s telephoto lens is going to prove a lot more useful. Not to mention, you also get the Hasselblad color calibration with the OnePlus 10 Pro.

We weren’t able to snap the same set of photos using both phones but we’ll leave some camera samples captured using both phones below to give you a better understanding of what to expect from each phone. As for the selfies, there’s a 32MP, f/2.2 shooter on the OnePlus 10 Pro, whereas the Motorola Edge Plus comes with a 60MP f/2.2 sensor. Motorola will let you capture 8K videos at up to 30fps as opposed to just 24fps on the OnePlus 10 Pro. You will, however, be able to record 4K footage at up to 120fps on the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is probably what matters more. The 4K footage will top out at 60fps on the Motorola Edge Plus.

OnePlus 10 Pro camera samples:



Motorola Edge Plus camera samples:

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022): Which one should you buy?

Before we answer that question, it’s worth noting that Motorola only appears to be selling the 512GB variant of the phone with 8GB RAM right now in the US. The company is selling the same phone as the “Motorola Edge 30 Pro” in some other parts of the world, where you can get the other memory and storage configurations too. In the US, you can pick up the phone for $749, which makes it easy for us to recommend it now compared to its $1,000 price tag at launch. The OnePlus 10 Pro, on the other hand, starts at $799 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The 256GB variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro with 12GB of RAM will set you back by $869.

While you can expect the same level of performance and almost the same user experience from both smartphones in this comparison, we think the OnePlus 10 Pro is arguably the better phone. For an additional $50, you get a higher-resolution display and a slightly bigger battery that can charge significantly faster. The OnePlus 10 Pro also has a more potent camera system at the back as we think the telephoto lens is going to be more useful than the 2MP depth sensor on the Motorola Edge Plus. The OnePlus 10 Pro is also better overall in terms of build quality as it uses all the premium materials.

OnePlus 10 Pro The OnePlus 10 Pro offers a great set of hardware and continues to remain one of the best smartphones you can buy in 2022.

That’s not to say the Motorola Edge Plus is a bad phone, though. It offers great value for money, especially at $749 now for the variant with 512GB storage. If you’re not too particular about the things that we mentioned above, and you don’t want to spend the additional $50, then feel free to pick up the Motorola Edge Plus. You’re not going to miss out on much as it offers a pretty well-rounded experience overall for the price. You also get more reliable software with the Motorola phone, but you’ll only get two major Android OS updates for it as opposed to three major updates on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Motorola Edge Plus Motorola's flagship phone for 2022 is great, especially now since it has come down the price ladder.

So which smartphone are you planning to buy? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below. We suggest you read our full reviews of both the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Motorola Edge Plus — both of which are linked earlier in this article — before making a purchase decision. If you choose to pick up the OnePlus 10 Pro, then be sure to stop by the best deals page to see if you can get some discounts on your purchase now. We’ve also rounded up some of the best cases for the OnePlus 10 Pro that you want to pick to add some protection to your phone.