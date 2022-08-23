OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Which flagship phone to buy in 2022?

The OnePlus 10 Pro delivers a solid package featuring the latest hardware, a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, super-fast charging speeds, and more. It undercuts a lot of flagship devices with its $899 price tag in the US and is quite capable of locking horns with many top-tier Android devices out there. The Galaxy S22 Plus is also a direct competitor to the OnePlus 10 Pro as they both are powered by the same chipset and there’s only a $100 price difference. There are some interesting differences between the two, so let’s take a look at the OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus matchup to see which one’s better to buy in 2022.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Specifications

Let’s take a quick look at the specifications to see what each of these phones bring to the table:

Specification OnePlus 10 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Build Aluminum mid-frame

Gorilla Glass 5 back

Gorilla Glass Victus front

IP68 rating (only on T-Mobile models) Armor aluminum frame

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+

IP68 dust and water resistance Dimensions & Weight 163 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm

201g 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm

196g Display 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED

1,440 x 3,216 pixels

Variable refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz

1300 nits peak brightness

HDR10+ certified 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FHD+ (1080 x 2340)

10-120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

1750 nits SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Exynos 2200 RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage 8GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

65W wired fast charging (North America)

80W wired fast charging (Everywhere outside of North America)

50W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

Charger included in box 4,500mAh

45W wired fast charging support

15W wireless charging support

4.5W reverse wireless charging

Charger not included Security Optical in-display fingerprint scanner Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) Primary: 48MP wide, f/1.8, 1/1.33″, OIS

Secondary: 50MP ultra-wide, f/2.2/150˚ FOV

Tertiary: 8MP telephoto, 3.3x optical zoom

Hasselblad color calibration Primary: 50MP, 1.0µm, 85° FoV, 23mm, f/1.8, DPAF, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12MP, 1.4µm, 120° FoV, 13mm, f/2.2

Telephoto: 10MP, 1.0µm, 36° FoV, 69mm, f/2.4, OIS, 3x optical zoom Front Camera(s) 32MP, f/2.2/0.8µm 10MP, 1.22µm, f/2.2, 80° FoV Port(s) USB Type-C

No headphone jack

No microSD card slot USB Type-C

No headphone jack

No microSD card slot Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G (mmWave) for almost all regions and carriers except AT&T in the US

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou 5G (mmWave/sub6)

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Software China: ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12

Global: OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 Other Features Dual physical SIM

Alert slider

Three major Android OS updates promised

Four years of security patches Promised four Android OS upgrades

Promised five years of security patches

Design and Display

Both the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus are two of the best Android phones you can buy right now, and we think they both have attractive designs. The OnePlus 10 Pro looks different from its predecessors mainly because of the massive camera island at the back. It’s a rectangular housing that blends seamlessly into the mid-frame, and it carries the Hasselblad branding and four circular cutouts for the camera lenses and the LED flash. There are some mixed opinions about the way this camera housing looks, but we think it looks good for the most part albeit a bit busy.

OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera island is definitely more prominent on the Forest Emerald variant of the phone due to the contrasting shades. The Volcanic Black colorway does a better job of blending it with the back panel. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, on the other hand, looks very similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 Plus. We get a glass back panel this time around but the overall aesthetics remains the same. It’s got flat panels with rounded edges along with the contoured camera bump that blends into the aluminum mid-frame. The Galaxy S22 Plus is available to purchase in Phantom Black, Green, Phantom White, Pink Gold, Graphite, Cream, Sky Blue, and Violet colorways. They all look and feel quite premium, so it comes down to your personal preference.

The Galaxy S22 Plus is both thinner and lighter compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro as you can see from the dimensions mentioned in the specs sheet above. The overall footprint of the Galaxy S22 Plus is also slightly smaller, so you’re better off buying it over the OnePlus 10 Pro if you happen to have smaller hands. In terms of durability, both phones use Gorilla Glass panels for both the front and the back, although the Galaxy S22 Plus uses the slightly better Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. You also get an aluminum mid-frame on both phones, so they’re equally sturdy. Only the T-Mobile variants of the OnePlus 10 Pro come with an official IP68 rating, whereas all models of the Galaxy S22 Plus have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Besides that, both phones have a USB-C port at the bottom along with the speaker grills. There’s no headphone jack on these phones, and you can’t add a microSD card to expand the storage either. The only notable addition that the OnePlus 10 Pro brings over the Galaxy S22 Plus is the alert slider, which is somewhat of a dying breed in itself as none of the new OnePlus devices seem to have it.

Moving over to the front, you get a beautiful AMOLED display on both phones. It’s a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED on the OnePlus 10 Pro while the Galaxy S22 Plus gets a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The OnePlus 10 Pro’s display is sharper as it supports a higher resolution, but the Galaxy S22 Plus display is brighter as it peaks at 1,750 nits compared to 1,300 nits. But they’re both equally good panels for day-to-day usage and media consumption with HDR10+ certification. The display on the OnePlus 10 Pro has curved edges, so you don’t notice the bezels on the sides. The Galaxy S22 Plus sports a flat panel and you get uniform bezels on four sides of the display. There’s a punch hole cutout on both panels for the selfie camera, but it’s more prominent on the Galaxy S22 Plus as it’s centrally aligned.

Internal hardware and cameras

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and it’s served with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. In typical Samsung fashion, the Galaxy S22 Plus comes in two variants that are powered by different chipsets. You get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in the United States and some other regions, while others get an Exynos 2200 instead. Unlike, the OnePlus 10 Pro, however, the Galaxy S22 Plus tops out at 8GB RAM, so keep that in mind. Both phones will deliver flagship-level performance, and this is regardless of whether you buy the Snapdragon or the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S22 Plus.

You may see some difference in performance while running benchmarking applications or pushing them to their limits with other resource-intensive tasks. But you would hardly be able to tell the difference between the two while using them side-by-side for your day-to-day workloads. There are some reservations around the Exynos variants of the Galaxy S22 series phones, and you can learn more about them in our Snapdragon vs Exynos-powered Galaxy S22 Ultra comparison. As far as the batteries are concerned, the OnePlus 10 Pro packs a bigger 5,000mAh unit compared to the 4,500mAh cell found inside the Galaxy S22 Plus. It also earns brownie points with fast-charging support. The OnePlus 10 Pro supports 80W fast-charging (limited to 65W in North America), which is significantly faster than the 45W fast-charging support on the Galaxy S22 Plus. Wireless charging support is limited to just 15W on both phones, so no differences there.

Overall, we’re looking at the same level of performance on both phones for all practical purposes. However, the OnePlus 10 Pro handily beats the Galaxy S22 Plus with its fast-charging capabilities. Moving on to the optics, the OnePlus 10 Pro sports a 48MP main camera, a 50MP wide-angle camera with 100-degree FoV, and an 8MP telephoto lens with support for 3.3x optical zoom. OnePlus also has a couple of other interesting shooting modes including a special 150-degree wide-angle camera mode. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, on the other hand, brings a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide angle lens with 120-degree FoV, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

You can get some great-looking photos from the primary sensors of both devices, but the other cameras on the OnePlus 10 Pro aren’t as consistent as the ones on the Galaxy S22 Plus. Both phones struggle to capture good shots in low-light but the Galaxy S22 Plus ends up producing more usable shots. You get a 10MP camera for selfies on the Galaxy S22 Plus while the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 32MP sensor. Both phones can shoot videos at up to 8K at 24fps, but the OnePlus 10 Pro can also do 4K at up to 120fps whereas the Galaxy S22 Plus tops out at 60fps for 4K videos.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Software

Both phones in this comparison ship with Android 12 out of the box. You get OxygenOS 12.1 with the OnePlus 10 Pro while the Galaxy S22 Plus comes with OneUI 4.1. Both are based on Android 12, but we think Samsung’s OneUI is more stable. Not to mention, Samsung is also relatively quick to roll out updates for its devices, something which OnePlus has been struggling with lately. One of the best things about the Galaxy S22 Plus is Samsung’s promise of keeping the device updated for a long time. The Galaxy S22 Plus is promised to get four years of software updates and up to five years of security patches. OnePlus is only promising three major Android updates and up to four years of security patches for the OnePlus 10 Pro, meaning the Galaxy S22 Plus will last you longer.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Which one should you buy?

The OnePlus 10 Pro, as we mentioned earlier, will cost you $899 in the US for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Galaxy S22 Plus starts at $999 in the US for the same memory and storage configuration. The OnePlus 10 Pro is arguably the better phone in this comparison if you’re looking to get the best value for your money. For $899, the OnePlus 10 Pro offers a sharp and beautiful AMOLED display, the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and insanely fast charging with a bigger battery. You also get a versatile camera setup for taking some decent-looking photos and videos. They can’t quite match the level of some of the other flagship smartphone cameras, but they get the job done.

For $100 more, the Galaxy S22 Plus offers a more refined experience overall. Samsung is using the tried and tested formula for this device, so you get a phone that looks and feels just as premium as some other expensive flagships on the market. The Galaxy S22 Plus also offers reliable performance and a great set of cameras, but it misses out on the battery front. It packs a relatively smaller battery and it doesn’t charge as fast as the OnePlus 10 Pro either. The Galaxy S22 Plus, however, excels in the software department, so keep that in mind.

Both phones have advantages and disadvantages of their own, so it comes down to your personal preference. The OnePlus 10 Pro offers the best value for money with its impressive performance, beautiful display, and fast-charging support. But the Galaxy S22 Plus might be the phone to buy if you want reliable and more consistent cameras and better software support.

