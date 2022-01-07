The OnePlus 10 Pro could come in a White color variant too

OnePlus has officially confirmed a fair bit of information on the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. We know the phone’s design, some of its key specifications, and some of its new camera features as well. Predominantly, OnePlus has been featuring two color variants of the device: Black, and Green, in all of its marketing materials so far. We now have information that the company was also working on a third color variant of the device: White.

XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd has spotted references of the White color variant of “negroni”, which is the codename for the OnePlus 10 Pro. This White color variant apparently exists alongside the Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black color variants of the device. In addition to references, the developer has also spotted the Live Wallpapers of all three color variants, further lending credibility to the notion that the company plans (or at least once planned) to launch a White color variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Here are previews of the Live Wallpaper for all three color variants:

It is not immediately clear if we will see the White color variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro launched alongside the other two colors on January 11 in China. It also isn’t clear if OnePlus plans to launch the color at all, as the company has not yet officially talked about it yet. The presence of the Live Wallpaper assets is an indication that a White color variant was at least in active development — and it’s anyone’s guess if it reaches the market.

The OnePlus 10 Pro launches in China on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, and will be coming to North America, Europe, India, and other regions later on.

Do you want to see the device in White too? Let us know in the comments below!