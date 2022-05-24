Does the OnePlus 10 Pro support wireless and reverse wireless charging?

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a fantastic phone that checks almost all the right boxes. It may not be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, but it’s still a great phone by itself. This particular phone offers an exhaustive specs sheet with a lot of great features. You’re looking at a flagship processor from Qualcomm, a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, fast charging speeds, and more. But what about the wireless charging support? Well, the short answer to that question is yes, the OnePlus 10 Pro supports wireless charging. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Wireless charging support

OnePlus smartphones aren’t new to fast charging speeds and the new OnePlus 10 Pro is no different. In addition to 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging (65W charging for units in North America) to fill the 5,000 mAh tank, this phone also supports 50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging. So if you place the OnePlus 10 Pro on OnePlus’ official 50W wireless charger, you can charge it from 0-100% in just about 45 minutes. We tested this and compared it with other charging methods in our OnePlus 10 Pro review, so be sure to check it out for more info. It’s essentially faster than even the fast wired charging speeds offered by most phones including the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The 50W wireless charging speed is only possible with OnePlus’ proprietary wireless charging stand, so keep that in mind.

Without that, you’ll only be looking at 15W wireless charging on standard Qi wireless charging pads/stands. That’s not necessarily bad because it’s still on par with the wireless charging speeds of other flagships out there. For some context, the entire Samsung Galaxy S22 series supports 15W Qi wireless charging.

Notably, the OnePlus 10 Pro also supports reverse wireless charging. This is another feature that we’re seeing a lot lately on new flagship phones. Reverse wireless charging, for those of you who don’t know, is the ability to turn tables; for a wireless charging capable device to act as the charging station for another wireless charging compatible device. It comes in handy at times, especially when you want to charge, say, a phone or a pair of truly wireless earbuds, urgently. The OnePlus 10 Pro supports 5W of reverse wireless charging, which is again, on par or better than a lot of other flagships on the market.

Closing Thoughts

All things considered, the OnePlus 10 Pro offers a good experience on the battery and charging front. It includes a big 5,000 mAh battery that, in our experience, will easily get you through a day of moderate use. The fast charging capabilities are also quite good, be it for wired or wireless charging. It also supports reverse wireless charging, as we mentioned earlier, so you’re not really missing out on anything. If you’re planning on picking up the OnePlus 10 Pro now, then be sure to take a look at the OnePlus 10 Pro deals page to see if you can save some money on your purchase. You might want to use those savings to pick up a good-quality case. We have some solid options for that in our collection of the best OnePlus 10 Pro cases too.