OnePlus 10 Ultra to reportedly pack improved cameras and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus

OnePlus recently expanded its 2022 number series with the launch of the OnePlus 10R. It joins the OnePlus 10 Pro, the best smartphone that OnePlus currently has to offer. But a fresh leak suggests that the company is working on a more powerful Ultra model that would pack even better camera hardware and a faster chipset.

According to known tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 10 Ultra is in the works. Currently in the testing phase, the phone is rumored to focus on the camera performance. The OnePlus 10 Pro was a bit underwhelming in the camera department. It didn’t bring any massive improvements to the camera hardware, opting to recycle the OnePlus 9 Pro’s main camera. As such, we’re hoping the OnePlus 10 Ultra will pack a beefier camera package with much better zooming and ultra-wide performance. As Brar previously indicated, the phone could also utilize OPPO’s MariSilicon chip for better image processing.

So the OnePlus Ultra flagship is getting into testing phase, focus on cameras & SD 8 Gen 1+ OnePlus 10 – D9000/SD 8 Gen 1 (depending on market) D8000 and SD888 in more Mid-range phones like Nord series 7 Gen 1 phone being planned. Complicated timelines & products overall — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 3, 2022

We’re also told that the OnePlus 10 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset, which is rumored to be built on TSMC’s 4nm process. That means we can expect some small performance and efficiency improvements over the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Other details about the OnePlus 10 Ultra, including its display, battery capacity, charging speed, etc., are unknown. Don’t hold your breath for the OnePlus 10 Ultra to arrive anytime soon though. OnePlus is reportedly aiming for an August or September launch, so we’re still months away from an official reveal.

OnePlus is also reportedly working on the vanilla OnePlus 10. According to Brar, the vanilla model will pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Dimensity 9000, depending on the market. It’s rumored to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ panel, a 50MP primary camera, and a 4,800mAh battery with 150W wired fast charging.

Featured image: OnePlus 10 Pro