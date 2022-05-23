Is the OnePlus 10 Pro waterproof? Does it have an IP rating?

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a capable smartphone that offers plenty of good features. There’s a lot to like about this particular phone, including its powerful chipset, its big and vibrant QHD+ AMOLED display, its battery, charging speeds, and more. But what about durability? Is the OnePlus 10 Pro waterproof? Does it have an IP rating? These are some of the burning questions that a lot of people ask while making a purchase decision. Well, the answer to that question is… it depends. That’s right, it depends on whether or not you buy the OnePlus 10 Pro from T-Mobile in the US.

OnePlus 10 Pro and a tale of IP ratings

As we mentioned in our OnePlus 10 Pro review, this phone has an IP68 rating on T-Mobile, only. The IP68 rating, in case you’re wondering, signifies the durability of the 10 Pro against dust and water. The “6” means the OnePlus 10 Pro is fully dust-tight, while the “8” represents its ability to survive in up to 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes. This is the same kind of protection offered on the Galaxy S22, the iPhone 13, and more, so we’d say it’s the industry norm in the flagship space.

The problem, however, is that the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro units, or pretty much any units other than the ones sold by T-Mobile, don’t carry the IP68 rating. But since the phone is structurally the same in other regions (except for the fact that the NA OnePlus 10 Pro also has a barometer in the center of the camera module in accordance with U.S. law), the IP68 rating on T-Mobile units actually applies globally, too. OnePlus can’t advertise it as a part of the specs sheet. It’s just a cost-cutting measure to keep the price of the phone low.

It’s also worth mentioning that an IP rating does not guarantee that your phone will be fixed under warranty if it gets damaged due to water. Instead, it ensures that your phone is water-resistant. There’s still a very good chance of water getting inside the OnePlus 10 Pro, in which case you’ll have to pay for an out-of-warranty repair. IP ratings, in general, give you an idea of acceptable limits.

Closing Thoughts

Long story short — the OnePlus 10 Pro has an IP68 rating only for the T-Mobile variants in the US. The rest of the units also have the same level of waterproofing or durability ratings, but it’s not officially a part of the specs sheet. If this is something that bothers you, then we recommend checking out some other flagship phones including the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, all of which have an official IP rating. The OnePlus 10 Pro is also a downgrade over the OnePlus 9 Pro in this regard, as it had IP68 waterproofing as a standard feature for every model.

But if that isn’t an issue, then you can buy the OnePlus 10 Pro using think link above. We also encourage you to check out our OnePlus 10 Pro deals page to see if you can save some money on your purchase. Alternatively, you can also stop by our collection of the best OnePlus 10 Pro cases in which we’ve included some rugged case options for those who have an active lifestyle.