OnePlus 10R launches in India in 80W and 150W fast charging variants

OnePlus smartphones have been at the forefront of charging tech since the early days of the company, going as far back as the OnePlus 2. While they do get some flak for sticking to proprietary charging tech, there’s no denying that OnePlus smartphones have regularly been one of the fastest charging phones you could purchase. OnePlus is pushing the envelope again with new charging tech from OPPO, now powering the OnePlus 10R in its 80W and 150W avatars. The phone launches alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the OnePlus Nord Buds, and launches just half a day before the Realme GT Neo 3 launches, a phone that is based on the same reference design from the parent company OPPO.

OnePlus 10R: Specifications

Specification OnePlus 10R Dimensions and Weight 163.3 x 75.5 x 8.2mm Display 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 SoC MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Arm Mali-G610 MC6 5nm

RAM and Storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh + 80W fast charging (charger inside the box)

Endurance Edition: 4,500mAh + 150W fast charging (160W charger inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 50MP IMX766

Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide

Tertiary: 2MP bokeh Front Camera 16MP Ports USB 2.0 Type-C port Connectivity 5G

NFC

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6 Other features In-display fingerprint scanner

Dual speakers Software Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

The OnePlus 10R is the newest affordable flagship offering from OnePlus. It succeeds last year’s OnePlus 9R and offers many upgrades over its predecessor, including a better display, a faster chipset, and up to 150W fast wired charging support. The OnePlus 10R is essentially the same phone as the OnePlus Ace that launched in China last week. You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, though this is not an LTPO display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset, paired with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. As far as camera hardware is concerned, there’s a triple rear camera system on the back, highlighted by a 50MP Sony IMX766 main shooter with OIS support and backed by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens.

The biggest upgrade on the OnePlus 10R is the charging speed. There are two models: one with 80W fast charging on a 5,000 mAh battery, and the other being the Endurance Edition with 150W fast charging on a smaller 4,500 mAh battery. On the Endurance Edition with the fast charging mode enabled, OnePlus claims that you can charge the phone’s battery from 0-100% in just 17 minutes; the 80W version is claimed to do the same in 32 mins for its larger battery. The charging brick and cable you get in the box changes depending on the version you buy: the 80W version comes with the same adapter and cable as you get in the OnePlus 10 Pro Indian box, while the 150W version comes with a 160W Type C charger (that can do up to 45W USB Power Deliver) and a Type C to C cable. OnePlus also claims higher battery health on the 150W variant with the Battery Health Engine tech: claiming 80% health after 1600 cycles, while the industry standard is 800 cycles.

Curiously, the frame of the device is polycarbonate instead of metal, which is not something you see on the flagship lineup of OnePlus. The phone comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers. On the software front, it runs Android 12 out of the box with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. The device will receive three major Android version updates and four years of security updates.

Pricing & Availability

The OnePlus 10R comes in two colors in India: Sierra Black and Forrest Green. The 150W charging is restricted to the Endurance Edition, which you can get only in 12GB + 256GB configuration in the Sierra Black color. Pricing for the series is as follows:

8GB + 128GB: ₹38,999 (~$509)

12GB + 256GB: ₹42,999 (~$561)

12GB + 256GB, 150W Endurance Edition in Sierra Black: ₹43,999 (~$574)

The device goes on sale on May 4 across Amazon.in, OnePlus.in and offline OnePlus stores.