OnePlus Ace will make its debut in China on April 21, while 10R launches in India on April 28

OnePlus is gearing up to launch two new smartphones and a pair of TWS earbuds in India. The company started teasing the new products earlier this week and confirmed a launch event for April 28. Now ahead of the event, the company has shared more details about the products.

In a press release sent out earlier today, OnePlus confirmed it would unveil the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G at its upcoming event. The company has also revealed some key highlights of the new phones. The OnePlus 10R will be offered in two variants, with the base model supporting 80W SuperVOOC and the high-end model offering up to 150W fast charging, capable of fully charging the phone in just 17 minutes. It will be available in at least two colors: Green and Black. Rumors have it the phone will pack a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary camera, and a 4,500mAh battery.

But ahead of the OnePlus 10R launch, the company plans to unveil the OnePlus Ace in China. As we previously reported, the OnePlus Ace is just a rebranded version of the OnePlus 10R, with both phones featuring similar designs and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The OnePlus Ace will officially launch in China on April 21 and it will be offered in White and Black colors.

Circling back to the Indian launch, OnePlus has also shared some details about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, a cheaper variant of the existing Nord CE 2. OnePlus says the phone will pack a large 5,000mAh battery and support fast charging via a 33W SuperVOOC charger. Previous rumors suggested the phone would feature a similar design to the Nord CE2 and pack a 6.58-inch 120Hz LCD, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, 6GB/8GB RAM, a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

In addition to new smartphones, OnePlus also plans to unveil new truly wireless earphones at the event. The company hasn’t confirmed the official branding, but rumors have it they will be called Nord Buds.