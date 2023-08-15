OnePlus 10T $450 $700 Save $250 A fantastic smartphone with a great design, plenty of power, and now priced well below its retail price for a limited time. $500 at OnePlus $450 at Amazon

If you've been shopping around for a new phone, chances are, you've seen some of the pricier options available when it comes to the best smartphones out right now. But if you're the average consumer, there are a lot of solid affordable options available as well, with excellent features and great designs. While you can go with something midrange, sometimes it's a better option to just go with an older flagship model.

The OnePlus 10T is a phone that doesn't disappoint, offering incredible performance and battery life. Now, it's being discounted well below its retail price, bringing it down by 36%, costing just $450. So if you've been looking to buy a brand-new smartphone, this is going to be a fantastic option.

What's great about the OnePlus 10T?

The OnePlus 10T is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. In addition, the phone comes with a beautiful and vibrant 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a triple camera setup spearheaded by a 50MP main sensor, and can charge rapidly with its 125W Super VOOC technology. On top of all of that, you get speedy software and excellent support with consistent updates.

Why should I buy the OnePlus 10T?

The OnePlus 10T not only looks sleek but also offers a lot of value and features, even at its original price point. Despite being an older model, the phone's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 still packs a punch, and its cameras are great for shooting photos and videos. But where the OnePlus 10T really shines is with its software.

OnePlus is meticulous when it comes to its OS, further refining the experience through multiple updates that it provides throughout the year. The company offers great support for its phones, and So if you're looking for a smartphone that can do it all, and costs just $450, this is going to be a great option.