OnePlus could launch only one other flagship phone this year: the OnePlus 10T 5G

It's a confusing mess

After sticking to a regular launch cycle for its flagship smartphones over the last few years, OnePlus shook things up in H2 2021. The company first announced that it wouldn’t launch the usual ‘T’ series incremental updates for its flagships last year. Then, earlier this year, the company unveiled its next-gen flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro, several months ahead of its usual launch schedule, but only in the Chinese market.

A few months down the line, the company brought the device to international markets. However, it didn’t launch a vanilla OnePlus 10 along with it, even though the device was spotted in various leaks. The company never confirmed nor denied the existence of the vanilla variant. A new report suggests that OnePlus has had a change of heart once again, and it now plans to skip the OnePlus 10 in favor of a new device called the OnePlus 10T 5G.

The latest leaked information comes from noted OnePlus leaker Max Jambor. In a recent tweet, Jambor claims that OnePlus will launch only one other flagship smartphone this year — the OnePlus 10T 5G. When asked about the previously leaked OnePlus 10 Ultra, Jambor says that there is no ‘Ultra’ model in the pipeline.

Final name of the next and only flagship phone coming this year: OnePlus 10T 5G — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) June 1, 2022



Given that several sources have previously highlighted the existence of an ‘Ultra’ model in the OnePlus 10 lineup, we suspect that the aforementioned OnePlus 10T 5G might just be a rebranded version of the device spotted in previous leaks. If that’s the case, the OnePlus 10T 5G will likely feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip and 150W wired fast charging support. At the moment, we don’t have any further information about the upcoming OnePlus flagship. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more details.

What do you think about OnePlus’ updated strategy? Do you feel the company’s unnecessarily complicating things like a few other Chinese OEMs? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.