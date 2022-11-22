OnePlus 10T $599.99 $649.99 Save $50 The OnePlus 10T tries to make up for its compromises with a flagship chipset and super fast charging speeds. $599.99 at Amazon

The OnePlus 10T is one of the most powerful phones on the market right now, featuring the latest processor from Qualcomm. It's also one of the best OnePlus smartphones that you can purchase, sitting high above most handsets in the company's lineup. For Black Friday, the OnePlus 10T has received a discount, bringing it down to its lowest price so far this year.

The OnePlus 10T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. The handset has a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, supports HDR10+, and colors that pop. It also has a triple camera setup, with the main camera coming in at 50MP, the ultrawide coming in at 8MP, and the macro lens coming in at 2MP. It can record video up to 4K at 60 frames per second. As far as the selfie camera goes, it's a 16MP shooter, so it should provide plenty of great shots in most conditions.

The smartphone has a 4,800mAh battery, which should last all day for most people, and an incredibly fast charging speed at 125W in the United States and higher for those in other regions. For the most part, this is quite a solid entry for OnePlus, borrowing style from its siblings but having a unique look to other smartphones on the market. The OnePlus 10T is being discounted by $50 for a limited time, bringing it down to $599.99. There are two colors available, Jade Green and Moonstone Black. If you're picking up the phone, don't forget to check out some cases for it too.