Does the OnePlus 10T offer 5G support?

OnePlus’ latest affordable flagship, the OnePlus 10T, brings several improvements over the OnePlus 10 Pro from earlier this year. The device packs Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, 150W wired fast charging support, and up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM on the top-spec variant for better multitasking. But the OnePlus 10T isn’t quite a full-blow flagship, as OnePlus has cut some corners on the device to keep its price low.

The OnePlus 10T packs a lower resolution FHD+ display that lacks 1-120Hz variable refresh rate support, doesn’t feature the iconic alert slider, and doesn’t benefit from the OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership. Its camera hardware is also a step down from the OnePlus 10 Pro. But thankfully, OnePlus hasn’t made any sacrifices when it comes to connectivity. Like the Pro model, the OnePlus 10T offers 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. However, regional variants of the device have some differences in these aspects.

While all variants of the OnePlus 10T offer sub-6GHz 5G (SA/NSA) support, the band support differs based on the region. Check the table below for a quick rundown of the supported bands for the U.S., U.K., Europe, and India variants of the OnePlus 10T.

Region 5G SA bands 5G NSA bands U.S.A. n1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n25/

n28/n30/n38/n41/n66/n71/n77 n1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n25/

n28/n30/n38/n41/n66/n71/n77 U.K. n1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n25/

n28/n30/n38/n40/n41/n66/n71/n77/n78 n1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n25/

n28/n30/n38/n40/n41/n66/n71/n77/n78 Europe n1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n25/

n28/n30/n38/n40/n41/n66/n71/n77/n78 n1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n25/

n28/n30/n38/n40/n41/n66/n71/n77/n78 India n1/n3/n5/n8/n20/n28A/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78 n1/3/5/8/40/41/77/78

Note that the OnePlus 10T does not offer mmWave 5G support. But, given that mmWave 5G availability in the U.S. is rather limited, the lack of it shouldn’t be a dealbreaker for most users.

TL;DR: All variants of the OnePlus 10T offer sub-6GHz 5G support (SA/NSA), but the supported bands differ based on region. Check the table above for a list of supported 5G bands in the U.S., U.K., Europe, and India.

OnePlus 10T All variants of the OnePlus 10T offer 5G support, but the supported bands differ based on your region.

