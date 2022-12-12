Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

It has taken OnePlus a bit longer than expected to bring Android 13 to the OnePlus 10T, but the wait is finally over. Following the usual round of beta testing, a stable build of OxygenOS 13 is now available for the latest affordable Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered flagship from the Chinese OEM.

2 Images
OnePlus 10T OxygenOS 13 stable OTA
OnePlus 10T OxygenOS 13 details

OnePlus has started seeding the first stable OxygenOS 13 release for the OnePlus 10T in the form of software version C.12 (for the Indian variant) / C.22 (for the European, North American, and global variants). Besides the jump to Android 13, the update also increments the security patch level to November 2022. Although the initial rollout was limited to the beta participants only, regular users have reportedly started receiving the update as well.

As usual, the new build includes all the features that Google introduced with Android 13, along with a couple of handy additions from OnePlus. Check out the complete changelog in the following section for a quick overview of the key updates.

OnePlus 10T XDA Forums

Download OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus 10T

If you don’t wish to wait for the OTA update to reach your device, you can download the region-specific update ZIP package from the index below and install it on your own. For more detailed instructions, check out our tutorial on manually installing OxygenOS OTA updates.

  • OnePlus 10T

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username and XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd for the download links!

Source: OnePlus Community forums