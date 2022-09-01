OnePlus releases kernel source code and August 2022 patches for the OnePlus 10T

OnePlus’ latest affordable flagship, the OnePlus 10T, is finally available for pre-order in the U.S. and Canada. If you’re thinking of getting one for yourself, you’d be glad to know that OnePlus has been doing a great job of releasing software updates for the phone so far. The company has already rolled out two updates with a host of bug fixes and security improvements, and it’s now rolling out a third update with some camera optimizations and the August 2022 security patches. All three of these updates should be available on your device when you first pull it out of the box.

OxygenOS A.07 started rolling out to the OnePlus 10T a few days ago, and it’s now available for the global and EU variants as well. The update brings the Android security patches for August 2022, network stability improvements, and camera optimizations for certain scenarios. The official changelog for the update states that it optimizes the performance of the ultra-wide lens in Night Mode and improves the Portrait Mode performance of the front camera. Check out the section below for the full changelog:

System Optimizes the screen touch experience when playing games. Updates Android security patch to 2022.08.

Network Optimizes Wi-Fi stability and improves the network experience. Optimizes communication stability.

Camera Optimizes the shooting effect of the ultra-wide lens in Night Mode. Optimizes the shooting effect of Portrait Mode when using the front camera. Optimizes the shooting effect of the camera in the backlight environment.

Other Fixes the occasional crash in specific scenarios.



As with all software updates from OnePlus, OxygenOS A.07 for the OnePlus 10T will roll out incrementally. This means that it will reach a small percentage of users initially, with a broader rollout to follow in a few days. However, since OnePlus just opened pre-orders for the device in the U.S. and Canada, buyers won’t have to wait for the incremental rollout. OnePlus 10T users in other regions should receive the update in the next few days.

Along with the update, OnePlus has also released the kernel sources for the OnePlus 10T. Third-party developers can find the kernel sources in the GitHub link below. If you’re looking for the vendor modules, you can find them in a separate GitHub repo.

OnePlus 10T Kernel Sources

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the tip!