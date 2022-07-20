OnePlus will unveil its next flagship on August 3

Over the last few months, we’ve seen several leaks about an upcoming OnePlus flagship. Although the leaks have revealed contradictory information about the upcoming device, we now finally have some confirmation from OnePlus. In a recent post on its community forums, the company has announced that it will host a launch event in New York City on August 3 where it will unveil its next flagship — the OnePlus 10T 5G.

In the post, OnePlus further reveals that the OnePlus 10T 5G will pack Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset — the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. This means that the device will likely perform better than OnePlus’ previous flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro. In addition, OnePlus has confirmed that it will also showcase OxygenOS 13 during the event. However, the OnePlus 10T 5G won’t launch with the software. It will first arrive on the OnePlus 10 Pro later this year, after which it will make its way to the upcoming device.

The post also includes an event invite, which gives us a glimpse of the OnePlus 10T 5G in a familiar sandstone finish on the back. However, we’re not sure if the device will launch with the sandstone finish or not.

The OnePlus 10T 5G launch event will be broadcasted live on OnePlus’ website and YouTube channel. Those interested in watching the launch event can tune it at:

10 am Eastern Time (ET)

3 pm British Summer Time (BST)

4 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST)

7.30 pm India Standard Time (IST)

10 pm Hong Kong Time (HKT)

If you’re in New York City, you can also attend the offline event at Gotham Hall. Those who purchase a ticket for the offline event will “get top-tier merchandise” along with a pair of OnePlus’ affordable TWS earbuds — the OnePlus Nord Buds. At the moment, OnePlus’ event page for the tickets doesn’t seem to be live. But we expect the company to share details about the tickets soon.

Are you looking forward to the OnePlus 10T 5G? Will you be ordering one for yourself? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: OnePlus Community forums