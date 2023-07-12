One of the main reasons why OnePlus' smartphones and earbuds are popular among the masses is that they're relatively cheaper than the competition while still offering pretty much all the features you get with more premium devices. And if you get a great deal on the devices, they're hard to overlook. For instance, the OnePlus 10T and Buds Pro 2 offer better value than other flagship devices at full price. But with these Prime Day deals, they've dropped to even lower prices, making them hard to pass.

OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T is an affordable flagship featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset for fast and smooth performance, a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, remarkably fast charging, and decent camera hardware. It's one of the best phones you can buy under $700, and you shouldn't think twice before buying it at its Prime Day deal price of just $500.

For the price of a mid-range phone, you get a flagship chipset, a fantastic display, and decent camera performance. In addition, the device offers 125W wired fast charging support, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage, which you won't get with any other phone in this price range. If you're in the market for a new phone and have $500 to spare, hurry up and order the OnePlus 10T from the link below.

OnePlus 10T $500 $700 Save $200 The OnePlus 10T tries to make up for its compromises with a flagship chipset and super fast charging speeds. $500 at Amazon

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

While the OnePlus 10T isn't the most premium smartphone in the OnePlus' portfolio, the Buds Pro 2 is the top-of-the-line wireless earbuds from the company. As such, it doesn't lack any premium features and gives you great audio output with its improved dual-driver setup, ANC support, Spatial Audio with compatible OnePlus phones, Google Fast Pair, multipoint connectivity, and a long-lasting battery with fast wireless charging.

Even with all these features, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is cheaper than flagship earbuds from Apple and Samsung at its full price of $180. And with this Prime Day deal, you can grab it for as little as $148. However, it's not perfect by any means, so you might want to check out our roundup of other Prime Day deals on wireless earbuds for alternatives.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 $148 $180 Save $32 The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 brings impressive sound quality thanks to the MelodyBoost Dual Drivers, spatial audio, improved ANC, and more. $148 at Amazon

Grab the combo and save over $200 on your purchase

Since the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer seamless connectivity with OnePlus phones, it makes sense to get the earbuds with the OnePlus 10T. These Prime Day deals make the combo an even more lucrative option for those who want flagship hardware without shelling out a premium price, and you can save over $200 when you buy the combo from the links above.