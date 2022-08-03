What colors does the OnePlus 10T come in?

OnePlus finally pulled the curtains to reveal its new flagship and the third entry in the OnePlus 10 series — the OnePlus 10T 5G. This particular device is essentially a successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro that debuted earlier this year. As such it adds a powerful new chipset into the mix and brings some noteworthy improvements in the battery department. The highlights of the phone include the new and upgraded Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC and 150W charging support. It also brings a new set of cameras and ditches the Hasselblad branding at the same time. We have a lot more details about it in our OnePlus 10T review, so be sure to check it out. But if you’ve already made up your mind about buying this new phone and are wondering which color variant looks the best, then we’re here to help.

Unlike a lot of other flagships on the market, the OnePlus 10T 5G only comes in two finishes — Jade Green and Moonstone Black.

The Moonstone Black colorway, as you can see, has a different texture at the back as opposed to the Jade Green variant which looks plain and simple. OnePlus says it took inspiration from ‘Basalt’ for the Moonstone Black color. It’s a type of rock formed by the cooling of lava. The company seems to have drawn a lot of parallels to the theme of volcanoes with this finish and the new ‘crater’ design for the camera island’s curvature. The Moonstone Black variant of the OnePlus 10T 5G has a matte finish at the back whereas the Jade Green has a glossy finish.

There’s not a lot to discuss when it comes to the Jade Green colorway as it has a fairly muted design with no textures or gradients. The metallic frame on the side is color-matched in both colors to give it a more uniform look and feel. As noted in our OnePlus 10T 5G unboxing, the Indian box comes with a silicone case in the box, while the box in North America and Europe does not come with a case in it.

So which color of the OnePlus 10T 5G is your favorite? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below.