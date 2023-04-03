OnePlus 10T $499 $650 Save $151 The OnePlus 10T tries to make up for its compromises with a flagship chipset and super fast charging speeds. $499 at OnePlus

If you're not looking to try out a OnePlus 11 for 100 days, one of the best OnePlus smartphones is now on sale, with the OnePlus 10T receiving a limited time discount, knocking up to $150 off its retail price. With this promotion, you'll also get a free bumper case, free shipping, and you'll be able to get an additional discount using XDA's unique set of codes that can grant you up to 15 percent off.

As far as the discounts you can get using the codes, if you're making a purchase of $700 of more you can get 5 percent off using code "VALNET5", while orders over $800 can get 10 percent off using code "VALNET10". Those spending more than $900 will be able to knock 15 percent off their purchase by using code "VALNET15".

Now, if you're wondering what the OnePlus10T brings to the table, you'll be happy to know that this smartphone packs quite a bit of power thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is paired with 8GB or 16GB RAM. The 8GB RAM model will feature 128GB of internal storage, while the 12GB RAM model will come with 256GB of internal storage.

If you're a photographer that loves taking photos on the go, the OnePlus 10T has a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro lens. You should expect all day battery life from the 4,800mAh battery but can recharge quickly thanks to the smartphone's support for 125W wired charging. As far as color choices go, you'll have the option of Moonstone Black and Jade Green.

The OnePlus 10T packs a large 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate up to 120Hz. You'll get a resolution that comes in at 2412 x 1080 pixels, and support for HDR10+. This display should be great for anyone that likes to enjoy movies or plays games on their phone for an extended period. Overall, this is a very nice smartphone and best of all its currently on sale for an excellent price.

You can pick up the 8GB RAM model for $500, while the 12GB RAM model will cost $630. With this current promo you'll also get a free bumper case and can even pick up a OnePlus backpack for $10. Remember, we have special promotional codes available that could potentially give you more discounts. If you pass certain price thresholds, you can access an additional, five, 10, or 15 percent off your purchase.