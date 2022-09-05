Does the OnePlus 10T offer dual SIM support?

While OnePlus now brings most of its latest devices to the U.S. market, the U.S. variants are not the same as the ones launched elsewhere. For instance, the newly-launched OnePlus 10T offers 150W wired fast charging support in most regions, but the U.S. model only gets 125W wired fast charging support. The story is the same with dual SIM support on the OnePlus 10T.

If you purchase the OnePlus 10T in the U.K., Europe, or India, you’ll get dual SIM support. The variant features a dual nano-SIM card tray, which lets you use two SIM cards simultaneously. However, the variant sold in the U.S. comes with a single nano-SIM slot. Since both variants don’t offer eSIM support, those buying the U.S. model will be limited to a single mobile network connection.

You could, in theory, purchase a OnePlus 10T from the U.K. and use it in the U.S. with two SIM cards. However, you might run into some network connectivity issues. That’s because the regional variants offer support for different 4G LTE and 5G bands. But, as you can see in the following table, the differences aren’t significant and you might be able to get away with using the U.K. variant in the U.S. without too many inconveniences.

Bands OnePlus 10T (U.S.) OnePlus 10T (U.K.) GSM 850/900/1800/1900 850/900/1800/1900 WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8/B19 B1/B2/B4/B5/B8/B19 FDD-LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B13/B17/B18/B19/B20

B25/B26/B28/B30/B32/B66/B71 B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B13/B17/B18/B19/B20

B25/B26/B28/B30/B32/B66/B71 TDD-LTE B38/B39/B41/B46/B48 B38/B39/B40/B41 5G SA n1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n25/n28/n30

n38/n41/n66/n71/n77 n1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n25/n28/n30

n38/n40/n41/n66/n71/n77/n78 5G NSA n1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n25/n28/n30

n38/n41/n66/n71/n77 n1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n25/n28/n30

n38/n40/n41/n66/n71/n77/n78

It’s worth reiterating that the U.K. variant of the OnePlus 10T comes with 150W wired fast charging support and a compatible charger in the box. While this might seem like an added bonus for those looking to import the device to the U.S., note that the 150W charging brick has not been tested and certified for use in North America and you might face some issues with it. If you still plan on purchasing the device, you can order it by following the link provided below. And, while you’re at it, check out our collection of the best OnePlus 10T deals and the best OnePlus 10T cases you can get right now.

Would you take a gamble and buy the U.K. variant of the OnePlus 10T for use in the U.S.? Or would you rather purchase the single SIM variant and a secondary device for your second SIM? Let us know in the comments section below.