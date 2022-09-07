What satellite navigation systems does the OnePlus 10T support?

The OnePlus 10T is the latest affordable flagship from OnePlus, offering powerful performance and a stunning design for a lot less than the OnePlus 10 Pro. It’s the third installment in OnePlus’ 2022 flagship series and slots between the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10R. In many ways, the OnePlus 10T is even better than the OnePlus 10 Pro, packing a faster Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and 125W fast wired charging speed. In addition to powerful hardware, the OnePlus 10T also boasts support for advanced global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) for better real-time positioning and navigation experience.

The OnePlus 10T supports five global navigation satellite systems, namely, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS. More importantly, the phone can lock onto multiple GNSS frequencies at the same time: L1 + L2 (GPS), G1 (Galileo), B1i + B1c + B2a (BeiDou), and L1 + L5 (QZSS). The ability to access multiple bands simultaneously reduces navigation errors in dense urban areas and allows the OnePlus 10T to compute its positioning with increased accuracy, resulting in a faster and more reliable navigation experience.

Whether you’re using Google Maps to navigate in a new city or requesting an Uber, you can count on the OnePlus 10T to track your location with pinpoint accuracy.

The OnePlus 10T is an excellent value flagship that not only packs more raw power than the more expensive OnePlus 10 Pro but also offers insanely fast charging speed. For $649, the OnePlus 10T gives you a stunning 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup, up to 8GB/12GB/16GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,800mAh battery with up to 125W fast charging.

