Does the OnePlus 10T have a 3.5mm headphone jack?

The OnePlus 10T is the newest Android phone on the block, and it brings a lot of awesome 2022 top mobile features, such as a 120Hz OLED display, the newest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip from Qualcomm, a fast and responsive version of Android 12, and a 50MP main camera with a respectable 1/1.57-inch image sensor. It even comes at an attractive price with plenty of purchase deals that make it a good option for those looking to pick one up.

But what the OnePlus 10T does not have, is a 3.5mm headphone jack. Nope, there is no headphone jack on the device. Much like virtually all modern flagship smartphones, the 10T relies solely on its stereo speakers or Bluetooth audio if you want to hear sounds from the phone. It’s not that big a deal to many of us, as wireless audio technology has improved by leaps and bounds in recent years, and OnePlus itself makes earbuds at all price ranges from affordable to premium. If you’re willing to splurge a bit, the OnePlus Buds Pro is the company’s highest-end wireless audio solution, and it works rather flawlessly with the OnePlus 10T.

There are, however, audiophiles who prefer to use conventional wired headphones. Or maybe a serious gamer and video editor who doesn’t want to deal with any latency at all. In that case, your best bet is to buy a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle. OnePlus sells an official one on its website, in the typical OnePlus red and white color scheme. But there are some good options on Amazon too.

Whatever the case, the OnePlus 10T is a very capable smartphone, so don’t let the lack of a headphone jack stop you if you were interested. Truth be told, there aren’t many flagship phones in 2022 that still come with the 3.5mm headphone jack. If you are buying a OnePlus 10T, be sure to check out the best cases for the phone too.