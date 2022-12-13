This year's wish list for Santa features a new entry: the OnePlus 10T! It's a great device that is now available for a reasonable price after getting discounted down to the same level as it was on Black Friday. The OnePlus 10T was released earlier this year, and it's easily one of the best smartphones from OnePlus, especially at $600.

The OnePlus 10T is a reliable phone that's quick to run all your apps, swap between them without issue, and more. It's a good choice and has a decent price, especially since it's a newer model.

Black Friday flashbacks

It seems to be a theme among tech companies these days, bringing back the Black Friday prices for their products and not going any lower ahead of the holidays. While we wish we'd see the OnePlus 10T a bit cheaper, especially as the 10 Pro has gotten a higher discount, it is what it is.

Technically, if you have an older phone, you can trade that in and get some extra cash shaved off your total or added to your account as a gift card, depending on where you make your purchase. Both Amazon and Best Buy offer trade-in options.

When we reviewed the OnePlus 10T, we discovered a phone with fantastic performance, partly thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and the 8GB of RAM keeping everything running smoothly. The OnePlus 10T's chipset is its biggest advantage over the OnePlus 10 Pro, though it also charges significantly faster, too.

As for the phone's camera: it's good and gets the job done, but it's not exactly a world-beater, either. It doesn't mean you'll be getting grainy pics, but you won't be getting crystal clear pics, especially in low light, where it especially seems to struggle.

Overall, it's a good phone with top-tier performance, takes decent photos, has enough battery to take you through the day, and is generally a good choice for everyday use, gaming, and procrastinating. Now that it's $50 cheaper, you can pick this one up for $600 from Amazon and Best Buy.