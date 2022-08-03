The new OnePlus 10T has more performance potential than the OnePlus 10 Pro

But it's not a top-of-the-line flagship

After months of leaks and rumors, OnePlus finally lifted the covers off its latest flagship — the OnePlus 10T — at an event in New York City today. The new device is inarguably better than its predecessor in several aspects, but it’s not quite the top-of-the-line flagship you might have expected it to be.

The all-new OnePlus 10T packs Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset — the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The new and improved SoC is accompanied by up to an insane 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a 4,800mAh battery with an eye-watering 150W wired fast charging support, and a couple of other flagship features. However, it lags behind the OnePlus 10 Pro in the display and camera departments. Check out the spec table below for a side-by-side comparison of the OnePlus 10 Pro and the new OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus 10T: Specifications

Specification OnePlus 10T OnePlus 10 Pro Dimensions & Weight 163 x 75.37 x 8.75mm

203.5g 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm

201g Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate with adaptive refresh rate (60Hz/90Hz/120Hz)

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate with adaptive refresh rate (1Hz to 120Hz)

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM & Storage Up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage Up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 4,800mAh

150W wired fast charging support 5,000mAh

80W wired fast charging

50W wireless fast charging

Reverse wireless charging support Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766, OIS

Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.2, 119.9-degree FoV

Macro: 2MP Primary: 48MP f/1.8 Sony IMX789, OIS

Ultra-wide: 50MP Samsung S5KJN1SQ03, 150-degree FoV

Telephoto: 8MP f/2.4 OmniVision OV08A19, OIS Front Camera(s) 16MP f/2.4, EIS 32MP Sony IMX615 Port(s) USB 2.0 Type-C USB 3.1 Type-C Audio Dual stereo speakers Dual stereo speakers Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3 5G

4G LTE

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Software OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 Other Features – Alert slider

X-axis linear vibration motor

As you can tell from the aforementioned specifications, the new OnePlus 10T is better than the OnePlus 10 Pro in terms of the SoC, RAM capacity on the top-end variant, and fast charging capabilities. It packs Qualcomm’s new and improved Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which offers a significant performance boost and better thermal management than its predecessor.

Add to that a larger Cryo-velocity vapor chamber and the OnePlus 10T should perform better than the OnePlus 10 Pro in both day-to-day use and under heavy load. The updated 16GB LPDDR5 RAM capacity in the top-end variant should also offer marginally improved multitasking capabilities.

Furthermore, the insane 150W wired fast charging support should get you more juice in a limited amount of time when compared to the 80W wired fast charging solution on the Pro variant. OnePlus claims that the new fast charging solution can get you 28% charge in just 3 minutes, 67% in 10 minutes, and 100% in 19 minutes. But that’s where the improvements end. In other areas, the new OnePlus 10T is a step down from the OnePlus 10 Pro.

While the OnePlus 10T features the same screen size as its predecessor, it sports a lower resolution FHD+ AMOLED panel. The panel offers the same 120Hz refresh rate but, since it’s not an LTPO 2.0 panel, you don’t get 1Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rate support. Instead, you get a pseudo adaptive refresh rate that can cycle between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz states depending on the content you’re viewing. The display also doesn’t get as bright or vivid as the one on the Pro variant and, on top of that, it only offers Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The OnePlus 10T also packs a slightly smaller 4,800mAh battery and it lacks both wireless charging and reverse wireless charging capabilities. The USB 2.0 Type-C port on the newer model is a downgrade as well, as the Pro variant comes with a better USB 3.1 Type-C port.

Even in the camera department, the OnePlus 10T isn’t as impressive as the OnePlus 10 Pro. The device features a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter, which is a small step down from the 48MP Sony IMX789 primary camera on the Pro variant. While you might not notice a major difference between the primary sensors on both models, the 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 16MP selfie shooters on the OnePlus 10T are massive downgrades. The OnePlus 10T also doesn’t benefit from OnePlus’ Hasselblad partnership.

You will also miss out on OnePlus’ iconic alert slider on the OnePlus 10T, which is definitely a bummer. The frame is also plastic instead of metal (the back remains glass). But, in consolation, you get improved Bluetooth 5.3 support on the newer model.

On the software front, the OnePlus 10T runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. The device will be updated to OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 later this year, but it will receive the update after the OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus will, however, deliver a total of three Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates to the device, so it should remain up to date longer than the Pro variant.

Pricing & Availability

The OnePlus 10T will go on sale in the U.S., with early access starting today. It will be available in three RAM/storage configurations at the following prices:

8GB + 128GB: $649/€699/£629/$849 CAD/₹49,999

12GB + 256GB: ₹54,999

16GB + 256GB: $749/€799/£729/$999 CAD/₹55,999

The device will be available in two colorways — Moonstone Black and Jade Green. All variants will ship with a 160W charging brick in the box, so you won’t have to purchase one separately. The included charger also offers up to 45W PD support, which means it will work with most of your USB Type-C devices.

You can learn more about the device in our OnePlus 10T First Impressions.