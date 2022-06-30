Leaked OnePlus 10T renders reveal a familiar design

Earlier this month, we learned that OnePlus had switched up the product strategy for its flagship lineup once again and planned to launch only one other flagship this year — the OnePlus 10T. At the time, leaks revealed that the upcoming OnePlus 10T would feature Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. However, the leaks did not reveal anything else about the phone. Now, renowned leaker OnLeaks has shared high-res renders of the OnePlus 10T, indicating that the device will follow the same design language as the OnePlus 10 Pro.

As you can see in the attached images (via Smartprix), the OnePlus 10T features the same square camera island as the OnePlus 10 Pro, which extends to the device’s left edge. However, it does not merge with the frame. The camera island includes four circular cutouts — three for the camera sensors and one for the LED flash. However, OnePlus seems to have shuffled the camera/flash placement on the upcoming model, and its flash is now in the top right corner instead of the bottom left.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The leaked renders also confirm that OnePlus will not offer the iconic alert slider on the device, which is a bummer considering that the OnePlus 10T will be a full-blown flagship. In addition, OnLeaks has revealed that the OnePlus 10T will feature a plastic frame and a glass back. The renders showcase the device in two colorways, green and black, but these haven’t been finalized yet. We’ll have to wait until the launch to confirm the final color variants.

At the moment, we have no further details about the OnePlus 10T. But rumor is that the device might feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO display and 150W wired fast charging support.

Do you like the OnePlus 10T’s design? What’s your take on OnePlus offering a plastic frame on a flagship phone? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: Smartprix