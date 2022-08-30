Does the OnePlus 10T have a microSD card slot?

The OnePlus 10T is the latest value offering from the brand known for its value. With a starting price tag of $649, it comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, along with a large and vibrant 120Hz OLED screen that can dynamically adjust itself between 90Hz to 120Hz. There’s also a 50MP main camera with a good-sized 1/1.56-inch sensor. There’s also a jaw-dropping 125W fast charging in North America and 160W in Europe and Asia, plus the critically acclaimed OnePlus 10 series design language with a camera module that blends into the chassis for a unique look.

Overall there’s a lot to like with the OnePlus 10T, but there is one thing that some power users demand that remains missing here: and that’s expandable storage. Indeed, the OnePlus 10T sadly does not have a microSD card slot, so you will have to make do with the 128GB or 256GB storage that you get. Make sure you choose wisely.

The omission of a microSD card slot isn’t exactly a surprise, as most phone brands have abandoned that slot, citing technical reasons such as lack of a uniform standard in the SD card slot space, or that a faulty memory card could actually drastically impact the phone’s performance. But the real reason phone brands have ditched the microSD card slot is likely less altruistic: brands want to be able to charge a price premium for higher storage variants. The 10T, for example, charges an extra $100 for double the storage to 256GB (though to be fair, you do also get double the RAM to 16GB).

If you don’t want to pay the markup, there are more affordable options to get more storage in your phone, you just have to accept the hassle of needing to use a secondary gadget. For example, you can buy a USB Type-C flash drive, if you want a physical storage device. SanDisk is a reputable brand that makes some of the best ones.

