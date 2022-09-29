The OnePlus 10T is now available on T-Mobile

Pre-orders for the OnePlus 10T went live at the top of the month, and despite it offering compatibility with a variety of carriers in the United States, T-Mobile has been the only one to offer the handset in an official capacity.

The OnePlus 10T offers a powerful Qualcomm processor with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with 8GB RAM. The phone has a large 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and packs a 4,800mAh battery which should be able to provide all-day battery life. If you did need to charge in an emergency, the OnePlus 10T supports 125W SuperVOOC charging, capable of going from 1 percent to 65 percent in just ten minutes and charging up to 100 percent in 20 minutes. Regarding its cameras, the phone will come with a triple camera array, with a 50MP main shooter, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP monochrome camera. The device will also have a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

For the most part, the OnePlus 10T is a solid smartphone offering great performance, a long-lasting battery, and quick charging at a fair price. The OnePlus 10T is now available in Moonstone Black, priced at $649.99. T-Mobile will also offer the smartphone on its Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) for $27.09 per month for 24 months. You can also purchase the phone through the official OnePlus website if you’re looking for an unlocked model. The OnePlus website will offer two versions of the phone, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while the other model packs 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. If you’re looking for an alternative retailer, you can also purchase it from Best Buy and Amazon.

If the OnePlus 10T isn’t your cup of tea, you can always check out other OnePlus smartphones and see which one might be the best one to buy. T-Mobile currently has the OnePlus 10T, and the OnePlus 10 Pro, along with the Nord N200 and Nord N20. All of these are great options and are priced at every level.

Source: T-Mobile