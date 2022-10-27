You can now experience OxygenOS 13 on the OnePlus 10T before the stable rollout.

After a few weeks of beta testing OxygenOS 13 on the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus released the update on the stable channel towards the end of last month. The OnePlus 10T is next in line to receive the update and OnePlus has finally kicked off the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta program for the device.

According to a recent announcement on the OnePlus Community forums, the first OxygenOS 13 beta build for the OnePlus 10T is now available for users in India. If you'd like to try out the Android 13 release ahead of the stable rollout, you can download the update by following the link below.

As with the OxygenOS 13 beta builds for the OnePlus 10 Pro, the first beta release for the OnePlus 10T brings a host of changes, including the new Aquamorphic Design, the new Meeting Assistant, automatic pixelation for chat screenshots, and more. You can view the full changelog by following the source link below.

OnePlus has also listed the following known issues in the current release:

The wallpaper is blurry on the lock screen in specific scenarios.

The charging prompt on the lock screen is not displayed normally.

Expansion function in the Movie Mode is not displayed normally.

Given that this is the first beta release, you might encounter more issues after installing the update. Therefore, we don't recommend doing so if you don't have any prior experience with beta software.

Before you install the update on your OnePlus 10T, make sure to update your device to OxyegnOS 12 A.08/A.10 and take a backup of your data. Then, follow the instructions outlined in the announcement post to install the update on your device.

Download OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 10T

Source: OnePlus Community forums