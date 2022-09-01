OnePlus 10T carrier compatibility revealed as the device goes up for pre-order in the U.S. and Canada
OnePlus has finally opened pre-orders for the OnePlus 10T in the U.S. The affordable flagship is available through AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon in two RAM/storage configurations. If you’re in the market for a new smartphone that offers flagship performance at an affordable price point, you can pre-order the OnePlus 10T for a starting price of $650 by following the link below. Before you make the purchase, here’s a quick overview of the device.

The OnePlus 10T packs Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, giving it more performance potential than the top-of-the-line OnePlus 10 Pro. It also comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, which should help it keep more apps open in the background and, therefore, offer a better multitasking experience.

    The OnePlus 10T is the latest affordable flagship from OnePlus, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and 125W wired fast charging support.

In addition, the U.S. variant of the OnePlus 10T features 125W wired fast charging support, and it comes with a 125W charging brick in the box, which can get the device from 0-100% in just 20 minutes. Although the OnePlus 10T lacks the iconic alert slider and doesn’t benefit from the OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership, the phone has a respectable camera setup that should be good enough for most people. Check out the table below for a quick overview of its hardware specifications.

OnePlus 10T Specifications

Specification OnePlus 10T
Dimensions & Weight
  • 163 x 75.37 x 8.75mm
  • 203.5g
Display
  • 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED
  • 120Hz refresh rate with adaptive refresh rate support (60Hz/90Hz/120Hz)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 5
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
RAM & Storage
  • Up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM
  • Up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage
Battery & Charging
  • 4,800mAh
  • 125W wired fast charging support
Security In-display fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766, OIS
  • Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.2, 119.9-degree FoV
  • Macro: 2MP
Front Camera(s) 16MP f/2.4, EIS
Port(s) USB 2.0 Type-C
Audio Dual stereo speakers
Connectivity
  • 5G
  • 4G LTE
  • NFC
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.2
Software OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12
Colors
  • Moonstone Black
  • Jade Green

On the software front, the OnePlus 10T runs OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box, and it will receive the OxygenOS 13 update based on Android 13 later this year. OnePlus has also promised a total of three Android OS upgrades for the device, along with four years of security updates.

OnePlus 10T Carrier Compatibility

The OnePlus 10T is supported on the following networks:

  • AT&T 4G and 5G
  • T-Mobile 4G and 5G
  • Verizon 4G and 5G
  • Rogers (Canada) 4G only
  • Bell (Canada) 4G and 5G
  • Freedom (Canada) 4G only
  • Telus (Canada) 4G and 5G

The OnePlus 10T is the first device from the company to support AT&T’s 5G network. If you’re an AT&T subscriber and would like to experience the carrier’s 5G network, you can pre-order the device from AT&T.

Pricing & Availability

The OnePlus 10T is available for pre-order in the U.S. starting today. As mentioned previously, the device comes in two RAM/storage configurations at the following prices:

  • 8GB + 128GB: $649/CAD849
  • 16GB + 256GB: $749/CAD999

The pre-order period will last until September 28, but those who purchase the device before September 8 can get the 16GB/256GB variant for the price of the base model. If you don’t want to avail this offer and get the 8GB/128GB model instead, you can get a free protective case or an 80W car charger with the phone. This promotion will be available throughout the duration of the pre-order period.

Open sales for the OnePlus 10T will start on September 29, and the device will be available through OnePlus’s website, Amazon, Best Buy, and T-Mobile.

