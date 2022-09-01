OnePlus 10T carrier compatibility revealed as the device goes up for pre-order in the U.S. and Canada

OnePlus has finally opened pre-orders for the OnePlus 10T in the U.S. The affordable flagship is available through AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon in two RAM/storage configurations. If you’re in the market for a new smartphone that offers flagship performance at an affordable price point, you can pre-order the OnePlus 10T for a starting price of $650 by following the link below. Before you make the purchase, here’s a quick overview of the device.

The OnePlus 10T packs Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, giving it more performance potential than the top-of-the-line OnePlus 10 Pro. It also comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, which should help it keep more apps open in the background and, therefore, offer a better multitasking experience.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

OnePlus 10T The OnePlus 10T is the latest affordable flagship from OnePlus, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and 125W wired fast charging support. Pre-order from OnePlus.com

In addition, the U.S. variant of the OnePlus 10T features 125W wired fast charging support, and it comes with a 125W charging brick in the box, which can get the device from 0-100% in just 20 minutes. Although the OnePlus 10T lacks the iconic alert slider and doesn’t benefit from the OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership, the phone has a respectable camera setup that should be good enough for most people. Check out the table below for a quick overview of its hardware specifications.

OnePlus 10T Specifications

Specification OnePlus 10T Dimensions & Weight 163 x 75.37 x 8.75mm

203.5g Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate with adaptive refresh rate support (60Hz/90Hz/120Hz)

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM & Storage Up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 4,800mAh

125W wired fast charging support Security In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766, OIS

Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.2, 119.9-degree FoV

Macro: 2MP Front Camera(s) 16MP f/2.4, EIS Port(s) USB 2.0 Type-C Audio Dual stereo speakers Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Software OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 Colors Moonstone Black

Jade Green

On the software front, the OnePlus 10T runs OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box, and it will receive the OxygenOS 13 update based on Android 13 later this year. OnePlus has also promised a total of three Android OS upgrades for the device, along with four years of security updates.

OnePlus 10T Carrier Compatibility

The OnePlus 10T is supported on the following networks:

AT&T 4G and 5G

T-Mobile 4G and 5G

Verizon 4G and 5G

Rogers (Canada) 4G only

Bell (Canada) 4G and 5G

Freedom (Canada) 4G only

Telus (Canada) 4G and 5G

The OnePlus 10T is the first device from the company to support AT&T’s 5G network. If you’re an AT&T subscriber and would like to experience the carrier’s 5G network, you can pre-order the device from AT&T.

Pricing & Availability

The OnePlus 10T is available for pre-order in the U.S. starting today. As mentioned previously, the device comes in two RAM/storage configurations at the following prices:

8GB + 128GB: $649/CAD849

16GB + 256GB: $749/CAD999

The pre-order period will last until September 28, but those who purchase the device before September 8 can get the 16GB/256GB variant for the price of the base model. If you don’t want to avail this offer and get the 8GB/128GB model instead, you can get a free protective case or an 80W car charger with the phone. This promotion will be available throughout the duration of the pre-order period.

Open sales for the OnePlus 10T will start on September 29, and the device will be available through OnePlus’s website, Amazon, Best Buy, and T-Mobile.