How many software updates will the OnePlus 10T get?

The OnePlus 10 Pro was introduced earlier this year as the top-of-the-line flagship from OnePlus. While there have been rumors of the OnePlus 10 being developed, the device never materialized, and instead, we got the OnePlus 10T. Despite being more affordable than the Pro model, the OnePlus 10T is every bit a premium flagship, featuring a beautiful design and gorgeous display, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen Plus 1 chipset, capable cameras, and ultra-fast charging. And it also enjoys the same level of software support as the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus used to commit two major Android OS updates and three years of security updates for its numbered flagship series. But that changed last year when the company revised its Software Maintenance Schedule for its flagship and mid-range portfolio, which saw the company bumping the OS and security updates by one more year. All OnePlus flagships now get three years of Android updates and four years of security updates. The OnePlus 10T is also promised to get the same software support. It runs Android 12 out of the box and should see Android OS updates till 2025 and security updates till 2026. That means you can look forward to not only Android 13 but also Android 14 and Android 15.

Three years of OS updates is indeed great if you’re planning to hold onto your OnePlus 10T for several years. OnePlus’s software promise is pretty close to what Google offers for its Pixel lineup — three years of OS updates and up to five years of security updates. However, Samsung has both OnePlus and Google beat in this regard. The South Korean company promises four years of major OS updates and five years of security updates for its flagship line and even mid-range phones such as the Galaxy A53.

