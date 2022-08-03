OnePlus 10T Unboxing: What’s in the box?

The OnePlus 10T has finally arrived on the market and it comes bearing the latest and the greatest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. This powerful chipset is accompanied by up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a 4,800mAh battery with an insanely fast 150W wired fast charging support. With such powerful internals in tow, there’s no doubt this phone is going to be one of the most powerful Android phones in 2022. It does, however, lags behind the OnePlus 10 Pro in the display and camera departments, so it’s not quite the top-tier flagship you were probably expecting it to be. But if you’re interested in buying this phone and are wondering about the box contents, then here’s a quick unboxing for the OnePlus 10T:

OnePlus 10T (US and EU) Unboxing: What’s inside the retail box?

The box of the OnePlus 10T sold in the US and the EU comes with the following contents:

OnePlus 10T (in the color you’ve chosen)

160W SuperVOOC charger

USB-C to USB-C cable

SIM ejection tool

Region-specific documentation, including a quick start guide

OnePlus stickers in black and red colors

Basic screen protector (pre-applied)

The OnePlus 10T comes with a lot of goodies inside the box, including some stickers and screen protector that is pre-applied onto the phone. Thankfully, the company continues to remain one of the few manufacturers to bundle the phone with a charger.

In this case, you get an insanely powerful 160W SuperVOOC charger that’s capable of fully charging the phone in less than half an hour. It’s the same charging brick that you get with the OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition. However, note that you will be limited to 125W charging on the phone in the US, and the charger itself supports only up to 45W. So you are leaving some charging potential on the table.

OnePlus 10T (India) Unboxing: What’s inside the retail box?

The box of the OnePlus 10T sold in India comes with the following content:

OnePlus 10T (in the color you’ve chosen)

160W SuperVOOC charger

USB-C to USB-C cable

SIM ejection tool

Region-specific documentation, including a quick start guide

OnePlus stickers in black and red colors

Basic screen protector (pre-applied)

Extra: Red cable club membership card

Red cable club membership card Extra: Color-matched silicon case with OnePlus branding

In India, you get some thoughtful extras like a color-matched silicone case and a Red Cable Club membership card.

