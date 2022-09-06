OnePlus 10T vs Apple iPhone 11: Which smartphone should you buy?

Smartphones are increasingly becoming more important in our lives. They’re no longer just phones — in fact, many of us barely use them as phones anymore. Though an essential part of the purchase process is picking the right model for us. The variations are endless, and finding The One can take a very long time. We’re here to help you find your special one. The OnePlus 10T and Apple iPhone 11 are two very different phones from 2022 and 2019 respectively. Which of the two should you get? Let’s find out. Though, if you buy the OnePlus 10T, don’t forget to protect it with a case. Similarly, grab a case if you buy the iPhone 11 — as it’s always better to be safe than sorry. Also, remember that this is a breakdown that aims to help you choose between the two phones. Ultimately, the last say will be yours — as which phone is right for you is a subjective, personal matter. We can only highlight objective facts to lay out the details you need to know.

OnePlus 10T vs Apple iPhone 11: Specifications

OnePlus 10T Apple iPhone 11 Processor Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A13 Bionic chip Body 163 x 75.4 x 8.8mm

204g 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm

194g Display 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display

2412‑by‑1080 resolution at 394 ppi

HDR10+ and 120Hz support 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display

1792‑by‑828 resolution at 326 ppi

True Tone and Wide color (P3) support Cameras Wide: 50MP, ƒ/1.8

Ultra Wide: 8MP, ƒ/2.2

Macro: 2MP, ƒ/2.4

Front: 16MP, ƒ/2.4 Wide: 12MP, ƒ/1.8

Ultra Wide 12MP, ƒ/2.4

Front TrueDepth: 12MP, ƒ/2.2 Memory 8GB, 12GB, 16GB RAM

128GB, 256GB SSD 4GB RAM

64GB, 128GB SSD Battery All-day battery life Up to 65 hours of audio playback Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3 4G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Water Resistance IP54 in North America

No IP rating elsewhere IP68 Security Under-display fingerprint scanner Face ID OS OxygenOS 12.1 (based on Android 12) iOS 15 Colors Moonstone Black

Jade Green Black

Green

Yellow

Purple

Red

White Material Glass back

Plastic frame Glass back

Aluminum frame Price Starts at $649 Starts at $499

Design: The iPhone 11 is more colorful

Let’s start by design — (spoiler alert) the only round the iPhone 11 wins in this long battle. Though, worry not — no phones were harmed during this intense war. The iPhone 11 shines over the OnePlus 10T when it comes to three particular design aspects. First, you get to choose between six vibrant finishes instead of just two. So apart from Green and Black, you also get to choose between Yellow, Purple, Red, and White. Secondly, you get an aluminum build instead of a plastic one. This makes the iPhone both stronger and better-looking. Lastly, the rear camera system looks more minimalistic and not as obvious or out of place. The OnePlus 10T looks like a prototype that shouldn’t have gone on sale.

When it comes to the build, you should also consider water resistance. The OnePlus 10T only has an IP rating in North American markets. Even the IP-rated units of the OnePlus 10T aren’t as resistant as the iPhone 11. So if you tend to drop your smartphone in puddles frequently, you might want to consider the iPhone. Water damage can seriously affect your phone and how you use it. In fact, it could completely brick it and deem it worthless. Even if you buy the iPhone 11, see the IP rating as a Plan B — in case an accident occurs. Don’t intentionally submerge it in water on a frequent basis. Water resistance wears off with time and usage. So even if your phone is marketed as water resistant, it might not be so in a few months. Also, remember that Apple doesn’t cover water damage under its limited warranty. So there’s that, too.

Display: The OnePlus 10T is larger and sharper

Flipping the phones over, two gorgeous displays are revealed. Both feature an edge-to-edge design with very thin bezels. The most obvious visual difference between the two is the camera cutout. The OnePlus 10T has a hole punch while the iPhone 11 goes for a notch. I’m notch gonna decide which is less distracting — as that’s a mostly subjective matter. Some people prefer the little hole that floats in the middle of nowhere. Other users would rather have the notch that descends from the top of the screen.

Moving on to the display technicalities, that of the OnePlus 10T has a higher pixel resolution and supports the 120Hz refresh rate. So if you’re a heavy mobile gamer, you might notice the smoother animations on the Android phone. That’s not to mention that the iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch display — which is smaller than the 6.7 inches that the OnePlus 10T offers. If you prefer smaller phones, then the iPhone might be for you. Though, the OnePlus 10T will provide a better display experience.

Performance: The Dragon swallows an Apple

The processors that power the OnePlus 10T and iPhone 11 were released around 3 years apart. So, it goes without saying that the Snapdragon chip defeats the A13 Bionic chip in all relevant performance and power efficiency tests. Additionally, the Android phone has double the RAM included in the iOS one. To be fair, iOS isn’t as memory-hungry as iOS. Though, either way, the OnePlus 10T still performs better than the iPhone 11.

Another important point to take into consideration is storage. The iPhone 11 only offers 64GB and 128GB variants — which are lacking when compared to the 128GB and 256GB of the OnePlus 10T. So unless you want the iOS phone for ecosystem purposes, it doesn’t make sense to buy the iPhone 11 in the performance department (and most other departments).

Cameras: The OnePlus 10T sees the light

Staring into the rear camera systems, it might seem like the OnePlus 10T has four lenses. In reality, it has three — Wide, Ultra Wide, and Macro. Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 only has a Wide and an Ultra Wide one. Those of OnePlus phones have a higher resolution than those the iPhone packs. Notably, there’s almost a three-year difference between the two devices — and that’s a lot in tech years. So expect the OnePlus 10T to outperform the iPhone 11 in the photography field.

The front-facing camera of the OnePlus 10T has a higher resolution but a worse aperture when compared to that of the iPhone 11. However, the iPhone packs a TrueDepth camera system — which means you get 3D mapping capabilities and Face ID authentication. In terms of security, you get an under-display fingerprint reader on the OnePlus phone. If you’d rather use Face ID over a fingerprint scanner, then the iPhone 11 is the one to choose. If you’re aiming at better photography capabilities, then most certainly go for the OnePlus 10T.

Battery: Lightning-fast charging vs Lightning port charging

With both the OnePlus 10T and Apple iPhone 11 lasting a full day on a single charge with average use, let’s look into their charging speeds. The former phone supports 150W charging — allowing you to go from 0% to 100% in under 20 minutes. On the other hand, the latter device supports 20W charging, allowing you to reach 50% in around 30 minutes. So… you get the difference. That’s not to mention that the iPhone 11 has the inferior Lightning port, which is substituted by a USB Type-C one on the OnePlus 10T.

Bottom Line: Don’t buy the iPhone 11.

As our rounds reveal, the iPhone loses in almost all of them. There are three reasons for favoring the iPhone 11 over the OnePlus 10T:

You prefer its design and build.

You’re tightly connected to the Apple ecosystem, and an Android phone is a dealbreaker for you.

Your budget is too tight, and you’re not willing to pay around $150 more for the OnePlus 10T.

If none of the three reasons apply to you, then buying the iPhone 11 is a horrendous mistake. It’s a 2019 phone that is relatively overpriced when it comes to the internals it packs. The OnePlus 10T is more expensive, but it also has more to offer.

Personally, if I had to pick one of the two phones, I’d go for the iPhone 11. That’s not because it’s the better phone, though — it’s clearly not. However, I prefer its design and smaller build. I simply can’t imagine using a 6.7-inch phone on a daily basis. That’s not to mention that I’m also tightly tied to Apple’s ecosystem. So it simply doesn’t make sense for me to buy an Android phone that wouldn’t play as nicely with the rest of my devices — even if the Android phone is actually superior.

If you don’t actively depend on Apple’s tight ecosystem, then paying the extra $150 is definitely worth it. The OnePlus 10T has more recent and advanced hardware when compared to the iPhone 11. If you really don’t want to spend that much on a smartphone, then the iPhone 11 is not the right option to pick either. I’d consider looking for other alternatives that match your budget. Getting this ancient iPhone at this point isn’t a smart purchase.

Which of the two different phones will you be buying, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.