OnePlus 10T vs Apple iPhone 13: Which smartphone should you buy?

When deciding to upgrade our smartphones, we often contemplate which device to buy next. The options are endless, and things can get confusing. The OnePlus 10T is a 2022 flagship that runs OxygenOS. On the other hand, we've got the high-end Apple iPhone 13 from 2021 — which runs iOS. This is the battle between these two premium, very different phones.

OnePlus 10T vs Apple iPhone 13: Specifications

OnePlus 10T Apple iPhone 13 Processor Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic chip Body 163 x 75.4 x 8.8mm

204g 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm

174g Display 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display

2412‑by‑1080 resolution at 394 ppi

HDR10+ and 120Hz support 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display

2532‑by‑1170 resolution at 460 ppi

HDR, True Tone, and Wide color (P3) support

1200 nits max brightness Cameras Wide: 50MP, ƒ/1.8

Ultra Wide: 8MP, ƒ/2.2

Macro: 2MP, ƒ/2.4

Front: 16MP, ƒ/2.4 Wide: 12MP, ƒ/1.6

Ultra Wide 12MP, ƒ/2.4

Front TrueDepth: 12MP, ƒ/2.2 Memory 8GB, 12GB, 16GB RAM

128GB, 256GB SSD 4GB RAM

128GB, 256GB, 512GB SSD Battery All-day battery life Up to 75 hours of audio playback Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3 5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Water Resistance IP54 in North America

No IP rating elsewhere IP68 Security Under-display fingerprint scanner Face ID OS OxygenOS 12.1 (based on Android 12) iOS 15 Colors Moonstone Black

Jade Green Red

Starlight

Midnight

Blue

Pink

Green Material Glass back

Plastic frame Glass back

Aluminum frame Price Starts at $649 Starts at $799

Design: The iPhone 13 gets an A-Plus, 10/10

Design is a subjective matter, but I’m going to make objective observations, while also sharing my personal opinion. When we buy a new phone, we want it to be solid and fancy-looking. A fragile or unappealing phone makes us want to leave it alone and stay away from it. Starting with the build, both phones have glass backs. However, the iPhone 13 gets an aluminum frame that beats the plastic one on the OnePlus 10T.

Otherwise, both phones feature the respective logos of their manufacturers in the center, with the iPhone having a more minimalistic camera system. Additionally, the Apple iPhone features six finishes to choose from, while the OnePlus phone settles for just two. Personally, I think the iPhone 13 looks more premium than the OnePlus 10T. The latter’s body has a cheaper vibe to it.

Display: Choose between a hole and a spread-out hole

Moving on to the front, both phones have edge-to-edge displays. However, the OnePlus 10T features a punch hole, while the iPhone 13 goes for the infamous notch. Which is less distracting is up to you. Personally, I find the punch hole to be an eyesore, but to each their own. Otherwise, both screens are decent. However, the iPhone has a clearer one.

The OnePlus 10T has a 2412‑by‑1080 6.7-inch display. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch display with a higher pixel resolution of 2532‑by‑1170. So in this round, it really goes down to whether you prefer a larger or a clearer display. The hole/notch argument remains secondary.

Performance: Choose a dragon

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Apple A15 Bionic chip are two mighty processors. They both score almost equally in GeekBench tests, with the Snapdragon chip scoring slightly higher when it comes to GPU performance. If you plan to play heavy mobile games on your phone, you might want to consider the OnePlus phone. Either way, both the OnePlus 10T and Apple iPhone 13 won’t disappoint in this department.

Notably, the Apple phone can go up to 512GB in the storage field. Meanwhile, the OnePlus device maxes out at 256GB. So if you store a lot of large files locally, you might want to take this into consideration, before buying one of the two phones. Ultimately, the two smartphones are flagship ones. So you can expect them to perform excellently. Additionally, don’t forget that they run different operating systems. So if you’re in or avoiding a certain ecosystem, add the OS to the equation.

Cameras: OnePlus 10T has found its third eye

Great smartphone cameras are essential, especially nowadays, as we increasingly document our lives online. Perhaps the biggest difference between the rear camera systems on the OnePlus 10T and iPhone 13 is the former packing an extra lens — a Macro one. Otherwise, they both have Wide and Ultra Wide ones on the backside. As the specifications table reflects, OnePlus has managed to include better and more lenses on its phone.

Nonetheless, the iPhone 13 is still a very capable phone in the photography and videography department. Though, you likely will get sharper output if you go for the OnePlus 10T. Similarly, the front camera on the Android smartphone has a higher resolution. Though, note that the iPhone has a TrueDepth front camera system with 3D mapping capabilities. Said system enables Face ID authentication on the iPhone 13, which the OnePlus 10T substitutes for an under-display fingerprint reader.

Battery: One supports lightning-fast charging, the other has a Lightning port

With both phones lasting a full day on a single charge with average use, let’s focus on their charging. The OnePlus 10T supports 150W charging. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 supports 20W fast charging. So the former fully charges from 0% to 100% in under 20 minutes, while the latter needs around 30 minutes to charge to 50%, then it’s slower going forward.

Additionally, the OnePlus 10T has a USB Type-C charging port, which is more common and universally adopted than Apple’s Lightning port. As a result, this round is a clear win for the OnePlus phone — as it charges faster and has a superior port.

Bottom Line: The OnePlus 10T and iPhone 13 target different customers

So which of the two should you buy? That depends on what you’re looking for. Both phones cost about the same, so the budget shouldn’t be a factor here. If you care about the battery aspect, better rear camera system, or larger display, go for the OnePlus 10T. If you’d rather have a sharper display, use iOS, and carry a smaller, more minimalistic phone, then aim at the iPhone 13. After all, they’re two flagship phones that shine in different areas, and neither should disappoint.

Which of the two phones will you be buying, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.