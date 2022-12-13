The OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T may not best smartphones out there right now, but they both tick a lot of the right boxes to stand as reliable alternatives to $1,000 flagships. The OnePlus 10 Pro arrived earlier this year with some meaningful upgrades over the OnePlus 9 Pro, while the OnePlus 10T recently entered the market as a solid mid-year refresh with a sharp focus on performance.

They share many similarities, so we don't blame you for scratching your head over which phone to buy. That's why we're taking a look at the OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10T to help you figure out which one's better for you.

Official bumper case OnePlus 10T The OnePlus 10T is the performance flagship in the company's portfolio, and it certainly lives up to the name. Great performance and great battery life sum up the OnePlus 10T, though there are some downgrades that make the OnePlus 10 Pro a lot more appealing. See at OnePlus See at Amazon See at Best Buy

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro The OnePlus 10 Pro is an excellent smartphone from OnePlus that packs some of the best-performing hardware into one package. It's got a great chipset, a good set of cameras, and super fast charging, all inside of a unique design. See at OnePlus See at Amazon

OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 10 Pro arrived in the U.S. with a starting price of $899, but it's down to just $799 now. In fact, it's frequently discounted on both Amazon and OnePlus' online stores, so don't be surprised if you can snag it for cheaper. The OnePlus 10T, on the other hand, is available for $649 right now, meaning it's $150 cheaper even without any discounts. The carrier-locked variants of both phones are exclusive to T-Mobile in the U.S., whereas you can pick up the unlocked units from other retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and more. The OnePlus 10 Pro is available in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colors, while the OnePlus 10T is available in Moonstone Black and Jade green.

OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Specifications

Here's a quick look at the specifications to find out what each of these phones brings to the table:

Specifications OnePlus 10T OnePlus 10 Pro Dimensions & Weight 163 x 75.37 x 8.75mm

203.5g 163 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm

201g Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED

Adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED

Adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM & Storage Up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage Up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 4,800mAh

150W wired fast charging support 5,000 mAh

80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging (limited to 65W in North America)

50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging

Reverse wireless charging support Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766, OIS

Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.2, 119.9-degree FoV

Macro: 2MP Primary: 48MP, Sony IMX789

Secondary: 50MP, Ultra-wide angle, Samsung S5KJN1SQ03, 150-degree FoV

Tertiary: 8MP, OmniVision OV08A19 Front Camera(s) 16MP f/2.4, EIS 32MP, Sony IMX615 Port(s) USB 2.0 Type-C USB Type-C 3.1 Audio Dual stereo speakers Dual stereo speakers Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3 5G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6

NFC

Bluetooth 5.2 Software OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12

Design and build quality: A strong family resemblance

The OnePlus 10T looks very similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. There are some subtle differences between the two, but you're not going to notice them unless you compare them side-by-side. Both phones have a 6.7-inch display on the front and a similar-looking camera island at the back. They also have the same footprint overall, with the OnePlus 10T being a hair thicker and a couple of grams heavier. The OnePlus 10 Pro is also slightly skinnier across its width, but they're equally comfortable to hold in hand.

One of the biggest differences to note here is that the OnePlus 10T uses a plastic frame that doesn't feel as premium as the aluminum one on the OnePlus 10 Pro. They both have a glass back, but you get different finishes, so keep that in mind.

The Volcanic Black on the OnePlus 10 Pro, for instance, has a soft matte texture, whereas the Moonstone Black on the OnePlus 10T has a rock-like matte finish. Similarly, the Emerald Forest finish on the OnePlus 10 Pro has a soft matte texture, whereas the OnePlus 10T's Jade Green looks pale in comparison and has a glossy finish. The OnePlus 10T's camera island also melts into the back glass, while the one on the OnePlus 10 Pro protrudes from the panel. Neither of these phones has a headphone jack or a microSD card slot, but the OnePlus 10 Pro keeps the signature alert slider which the OnePlus 10T does not.

In terms of durability, all OnePlus 10T variants carry an IP54 resistance rating, which ensures the phone is protected against dust and can withstand light splashes of water. In the case of the OnePlus 10 Pro, only the T-Mobile variants have an official IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. This means the OnePlus 10 Pro unlocked variants and the ones that are sold globally don't carry an official IP rating. It's not necessarily a dealbreaker but something to remember while making a purchase decision.

Display: Curved or flat panel?

Both phones in this comparison come with a 6.7-inch display on the front, but they're not the same. Firstly, the OnePlus 10 Pro's display has curved edges, while the OnePlus 10T has a flat panel. Additionally, the display on the OnePlus 10 Pro has a higher QHD resolution than the FHD on the 10T, meaning it's sharper with higher pixel density. It's also worth noting that the 10 Pro uses an LTPO 2.0 display, meaning the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate can drop all the way down to 1Hz when the screen is static. The OnePlus 10T, on the other hand, uses an LTPS panel, so its adaptive 120Hz refresh rate panel can only drop to 90Hz or 60Hz. You won't notice a difference while using the phone, but the LTPO 2.0 display is more power efficient.

But don't let any of that affect your purchase decision because they both have great displays for day-to-day usage. They're great panels for media consumption, whether you're watching movies or playing games. They also get equally bright outdoors. Unless you care about the hardware specifications, we think the only thing you need to consider is whether you like flat or curved displays.

Performance and software: OnePlus 10T is the 'performance flagship'

As noted in the specs table above, the OnePlus 10T is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, whereas you get a slightly older Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside the OnePlus 10 Pro. The newer chip is more power efficient, and it delivers a 10% boost in GPU clock speeds for an improved gaming experience. You're not going to notice a major difference in performance, but the improved power efficiency goes a long way to help the OnePlus 10T maintain optimum temperatures and last longer between charges.

Both phones have great panels for media consumption, whether you're watching movies or playing games.

Additionally, the OnePlus 10T can also be purchased with up to 16GB of RAM, whereas the OnePlus 10 Pro tops out at 12GB. The standard storage is 128GB on both phones, but you can buy them with up to 256GB storage. Neither of them supports expandable storage, so be sure to pick the right storage variant based on your usage.

The OnePlus 10T, being the performance flagship, also has faster charging speeds. It supports up to 150W charging speeds that can get you from 1% to 100% in just 19 minutes. The OnePlus 10T units sold in the U.S. are limited to 125W charging, which is still very quick. It's considerably faster than the OnePlus 10 Pro's 65W charging speeds in the U.S. Both phones are bundled with a charging brick, but the one that ships with the OnePlus 10T also supports USB Power Delivery up to 45W to charge other devices.

The downside to buying the OnePlus 10T is that it doesn't support wireless charging. This is a notable omission considering the OnePlus 10 Pro supports up to 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, and you can also use its reverse wireless charging feature to top up other compatible devices.

Switching over to the software side, both the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T debuted with OxygenOS 12.1, based on Android 12. The OnePlus 10 Pro has since been updated to OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, but the OnePlus 10T is still in line for the same. Both phones are guaranteed to receive three major platform updates and up to four years of security updates, so no differences there. OnePlus recently committed to supporting some of its devices for as many as five years, but it remains to be seen whether these two phones made it to the list or if that's limited to newer phones that are slated to arrive next year.

Cameras: Identical layout, but OnePlus 10 Pro has better sensors

The OnePlus 10T and the OnePlus 10 Pro have a similar-looking camera island at the back, but they both have different camera sensors. The OnePlus 10T gets a 50MP main, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera. Meanwhile, the 10 Pro comes with a 48MP main, a 50MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The selfies are handled by 16MP and 32MP shooters on the OnePlus 10T and the OnePlus 10 Pro, respectively.

Both phones have a versatile camera setup, but the OnePlus 10 Pro's setup is more useful. It comes with a telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom instead of the macro sensor, and its ultrawide camera has a significantly higher resolution, too. We couldn't capture the same photos using both phones for this comparison, but we're leaving some samples below for you to check out.

OnePlus 10T camera samples:

OnePlus 10 Pro camera samples:

On the video front, only the OnePlus 10 Pro can record 8K videos. It can also record 4K videos at up to 120 FPS, whereas the OnePlus 10T tops out at 60 FPS. It's also worth mentioning that the OnePlus 10T doesn't take advantage of the Hasselblad partnership, meaning it misses some of the pro camera features and Hasselblad tuning.

OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Which should you buy?

If you read through the entire comparison, then you can see that the OnePlus 10 Pro is a better phone overall as it offers a more premium and well-rounded experience. Even with no discounts, it'll only cost you $150 more, for which you get an aluminum frame for a premium fit-and-finish, a higher resolution display, and a better, more useful camera setup at the back. Yes, it doesn't have the latest Snapdragon chip and it tops out at only 65W charging speeds, but they don't necessarily make it a bad phone. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is still an excellent chip, and the 65W charging speed is still considerably faster than a lot of other premium flagships out there.

That's not to say the OnePlus 10T is a bad phone. It also has a great display, a top-of-the-line chip, and the fastest charging around. But it leaves a lot to be desired with its plastic frame, a weaker camera system, and the lack of convenient features like wireless charging and the alert slider. All these things add up to affect the overall user experience. Not to mention, phones like the Google Pixel 7 now exist that offer significantly more value for your money. So unless you are hellbent on buying a phone for its raw performance and faster-charging speeds, we'd say the OnePlus 10 Pro is the overall winner in this showdown.

Official bumper case OnePlus 10T The OnePlus 10T is the performance flagship in the company's portfolio, and it certainly lives up to the name. Great performance and great battery life sum up the OnePlus 10T, though there are some downgrades that make the OnePlus 10 Pro a lot more appealing. See at OnePlus See at Amazon See at Best Buy

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro The OnePlus 10 Pro is an excellent smartphone from OnePlus, that packs some of the best-performing hardware into one package. It's got a great chipset, a good set of cameras, and super fast charging all inside of a unique design. See at OnePlus

So which OnePlus flagship are you planning to buy? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below. You can also stop by our collection of the best OnePlus phones to check out your other options on the market.