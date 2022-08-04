Download: Here are all the new wallpapers from the OnePlus 10T

OnePlus finally lifted the covers off its latest flagship, the OnePlus 10T, earlier this week. The device packs several new hardware components that you won’t get on the top-of-the-line OnePlus 10 Pro, including Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and OnePlus’ 150W wired fast charging solution. Although OnePlus 10 Pro users won’t lose out on much else, the newer model does come with a couple of new device-specific static and live wallpapers that are not available on the Pro model. We’ve managed to extract all the new OnePlus 10T wallpapers from the device firmware, and you can download them for your device from the link provided below.

OnePlus 10T wallpapers

The OnePlus 10T firmware includes two new static wallpapers. You can check out the compressed versions of these wallpapers in the gallery below.

Along with the static wallpapers, the OnePlus 10T packs two new live wallpapers. You can check these out by clicking on the videos embedded below.

Download the OnePlus 10T wallpapers

The OnePlus 10T static and live wallpapers have a 2412 x 1080p resolution and are available in PNG and MP4 formats, respectively. You can download the full resolution files by following the link provided below. While using the static wallpapers shouldn’t pose a problem on most devices with FHD+ displays, you will have to download a third-party app to use the live wallpaper on your phone. If you’re not sure how to use the MP4 file as a live wallpaper, check out our detailed guide on how to set videos as live wallpapers on Android for instructions.

Download the OnePlus 10T static and live wallpapers

What do you think of the new OnePlus 10T wallpapers? Which one will you use on your device? Let us know in the comments section below.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd for the assistance!