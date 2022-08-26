Is the OnePlus 10T waterproof? Does it have an IP rating?

Although OnePlus skipped its mid-cycle refresh ‘T’ series last year, the company launched one model this year — the OnePlus 10T. The device brings several noteworthy upgrades over the OnePlus 10 Pro from earlier this year, including Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, 150W wired fast charging support, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, and Bluetooth 5.3 support. But it’s not quite the top-of-the-line flagship you might have expected it to be.

While the OnePlus 10T is better than the OnePlus 10 Pro in some aspects, its display and camera are a step down from the Pro model. In addition, the OnePlus 10T lacks wireless charging capabilities and an alert slider, and it isn’t as durable. Instead of Gorilla Glass Victus protection and an IP68 rating from the Pro, the OnePlus 10T features Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an IP54 rating.

The OnePlus 10T is water resistant, but not waterproof

The IP54 rating signifies that the OnePlus 10T is resistant to dust and water, but it’s not completely waterproof. So, if you’re thinking of taking your phone for a swim or to the beach, we recommend slapping a waterproof case on it to keep it safe. For those not familiar with ‘Ingress Protection’ or IP ratings, the numbers following the IP signify how well a device can withstand dust and water.

The first number, ‘5’ in this case, highlights the solid particle (i.e. dust) protection, and the second is for liquid ingress protection. A liquid ingress protection rating of 4 means that the OnePlus 10T can withstand splashes of water from all directions for up to 10 minutes. This means that the OnePlus 10T is not waterproof, and you should not submerge it in water for any duration.

Sadly, the IP54 rating is only valid for the U.S. variant of the OnePlus 10T. The variants sold in other markets do not have an ingress protection rating. Although the variants sold outside the U.S. might offer some form of liquid ingress protection, you should still be extra careful while using your device in the rain or around water bodies. Alternatively, you can purchase a waterproof case for the OnePlus 10T, adding another layer of protection and giving you some peace of mind.

