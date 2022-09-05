Does the OnePlus 10T support wireless and reverse wireless charging?

The OnePlus 10T is the latest affordable flagship from OnePlus. It brings several noteworthy improvements to the table compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro from earlier this year. These include Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, 150W wired fast charging support, and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. While these upgrades give the device more performance potential than the OnePlus 10 Pro, the ‘T’ series model still lags behind in some aspects.

Unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro, the OnePlus 10T does not feature a high-resolution QHD+ panel with 1-120Hz Variable Refresh Rate support. Instead, it packs an FHD+ AMOLED panel with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and can switch between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, depending on the content. The OnePlus 10T also doesn’t benefit from the OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership, and its camera hardware is not as impressive as the OnePlus 10 Pro. Furthermore, the OnePlus 10T is not as durable as the Pro model and lacks wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support.

No, the OnePlus 10T does not support wireless and reverse wireless charging

While OnePlus offers 50W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging capabilities on the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company has not extended the same features to the OnePlus 10T. The device does not feature a wireless charging coil, which might be a deal breaker for some. But, when it comes to wired fast charging capabilities, the OnePlus 10T trumps the Pro model as it supports OnePlus’ 150W wired fast charging tech. On the other hand, the Pro variant offers 80W wired fast charging support.

Interestingly, the U.S. variant of the OnePlus 10T isn’t the same as the model sold in other regions. The model sold in the U.S. comes with 125W wired fast charging support instead of 150W wired fast charging support. This means that it will charge a bit slower than the variants sold outside the U.S. OnePlus claims that its 125W fast charging solution can get the phone from 0 to 100 percent in about 20 minutes, which should make up for the lack of wireless charging support. However, if you’re someone who values wireless charging support more than fast wired charging, the OnePlus 10T is probably not for you.

Getting a phone with wireless charging support in this price range might prove to be a challenge, as it’s a feature usually reserved for top-of-the-line flagships. If you can allocate a few hundred dollars extra for your smartphone purchase, we recommend getting the Samsung Galaxy S22 instead.

