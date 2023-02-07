The OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 finally makes its way to North America, getting a release in the US and Canada.

Back in January, the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 debuted in China, giving the rest of the world an early look at the company's latest products for 2023. Now, the company has once again announced the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2, but this time, debuting the handset and earbuds for those in the United States and Canada. Starting today, you can put in your pre-order and expect to have it in hand on February 16.

While nothing has changed with regard to the specifications of the devices, it's nice to see the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 finally get a global release. Just in case you missed the announcement the first time around, the OnePlus 11 features Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which can be configured with up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It also has a large and beautiful 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate that can go up to 120Hz. OnePlus has a history of making some of the best smartphones on the market, and the latest aims to continue that trend.

In addition, you get a large 5,000 battery that can last all day, and blazing fast SuperVOOC wired charging at 100W. When it comes to the cameras, you get a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide, and 32MP telephoto camera. The cameras are created in collaboration with Hasselblad, which has optimized the colors, producing impressive images and videos. As far as the design of the phone, you're going to get a sleek and modern look defined by its large camera, coming in two colors: Titan Black and Eternal Green.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

In addition to a brand-new smartphone, the firm also announced its new earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Building from the previous model, the new version offers excellent sound thanks to its dual driver setup, featuring an 11mm and 6mm driver pairing that can produce impressive lows and crisp highs.

There's also support for spatial audio and smart adaptive noise cancelation (ANC). The earbuds also feature a transparency mode that can let sound in so that you can still have a quick chat without having to take out the earbuds while on the go. Best of all, you'll get up to 39 hours of use with the provided case, giving plenty of hours of use.

Pre-orders for the OnePlus 11 will be available starting today, with the 8GB RAM / 128GB variant coming in at $699 USD and $999 CAD. While the 16GB RAM / 256GB model will cost $799 USD and $1149 CAD. These models will be available directly from OnePlus, Amazon, and Best Buy. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will cost $179 USD / $269 CAD. Both products will be available starting on February 16.