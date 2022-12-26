OnePlus announced the global launch event for its next flagship last week, confirming that it will unveil the OnePlus 11 in New Delhi, India, on February 7. In addition, the company confirmed that it will launch its next-gen TWS earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, alongside the device. While we're still a few weeks away from the launch, we won't have to wait too long to learn all about the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, as the company has now announced that it will unveil the devices in China next week.

In a recent post on Weibo, OnePlus confirmed that it will host the OnePlus 11 launch event in China a month before the global launch on January 4, 2023. The company has also confirmed that the phone will pack UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM, along with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Furthermore, OnePlus has opened reservations for the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 on several platforms. The Oppo store listing includes several images of the earbuds, confirming the design, colors, and Dynaudio partnership revealed in recent leaks.

In addition, OnePlus has shared high-resolution images of the OnePlus 11, confirming its updated camera module design, Hasselblad camera partnership, the return of the alert slider, and two colorways.

As you can see in the attached images, the OnePlus 11 will come in black and green colors. The black variant has a matte finish, while the green model has a glossy finish. The images also confirm the button and port placement, with the device featuring a USB Type-C port on the bottom, a volume rocker on the left edge, and a power button on the right edge. OnePlus will reveal all details about the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at the China launch event next week, so you won't have to wait until February to learn more.

Are you looking forward to the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2? What do you like or dislike about the devices based on the information revealed so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Weibo