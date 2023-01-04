After sharing a few details about its next flagship over the last few weeks, OnePlus has finally lifted the covers off the OnePlus 11 in China. The device features an updated design with a 'black hole'-inspired circular camera bump, which we saw in several leaked renders over the last few months. OnePlus has also announced its latest flagship TWS earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, alongside the new smartphone, and the company plans to bring both devices to international markets next month. If you're looking forward to the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2, here's a quick overview of some of the most noteworthy improvements the devices bring to the table.

OnePlus 11

As seen in previous leaks and teasers, the OnePlus 11 packs Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and up to 16GB of RAM. The device features a gorgeous 6.7-inch 2K LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and variable refresh rate support.

The OnePlus 11 packs a substantial 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging, meaning it should charge significantly faster than the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, it won't be quite as fast as the global variant of the OnePlus 10T, which comes with 150W wired fast charging support.

The device also brings some upgrades in the camera department, featuring an updated triple camera setup on the back developed in partnership with Hasselblad. It consists of a Sony IMX890 50MP primary sensor, a Sony IMX581 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a Sony IMX709 32MP sensor for "DSLR-quality" portrait shots.

Although the OnePlus 11 doesn't feature a dedicated telephoto camera, it packs a new 13-channel multi-spectral light-color identifying sensor to help it perform well in "all photography scenarios." OnePlus hasn't revealed exactly how the sensor will improve the device's imaging performance, so stay tuned for our in-depth review to learn more.

At the moment, OnePlus hasn't shared all the details about the device. We'll update this post with the missing information as soon as it becomes available.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 follows the original OnePlus Buds Pro from last year, bringing a couple of significant improvements over the previous generation. The newer model utilizes an updated dual-driver design featuring 11mm drivers for thumping bass and 6mm drivers for trebles and mids. This should result in a wider soundstage compared to the output of the single 11mm driver on the previous model.

Along with the upgraded drivers, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features six-axis motion sensors to enable head tracking and Spatial Audio, Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) that can eliminate ambient noise up to 48db, and up to 39 hours of music playback with the charging case. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also supports dual connection to let users connect to two devices simultaneously, and it features Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio for improved connection stability.

Pricing & Availability

The OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will go on sale in China starting January 9. The flagship smartphone will retail at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (~$580) for the 12GB/256GB model, while the top-end 16GB/512GB model will retail for CNY 4,899 (~$710). OnePlus is yet to share pricing details for the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. We'll update this post with additional information as soon as it's available.

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will launch internationally next month. OnePlus has scheduled a launch event in New Delhi, India, for February 7, 2023, to unveil the devices. The device should go on sale in most major markets, including the U.S., shortly thereafter.