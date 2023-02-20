Earlier this month, OnePlus held its Cloud 11 event, where it offered global release dates for the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2. In addition, it also showed off for the OnePlus Pad, and more details about its upcoming mechanical keyboard. If all of that wasn't enough, the firm also teased a new concept smartphone dubbed the OnePlus 11 Concept. While it didn't really dedicate that much time to the handset at the event, it's now giving the world a small teaser, sharing images of the device ahead of its Mobile World Congress debut.

OnePlus decided to share some images of the smartphone with news outlets, giving us our first look at the OnePlus 11 Concept. From the looks of it, the handset looks like something you'd find in Disney's Tron, making use of LED lighting that surrounds the outer rim of the camera and also features a mesmerizing flowing pattern on the rear panel. Of course, this isn't the first time we're seeing LED lighting being used on the rear of a smartphone, with Nothing being the most recent company to utilize the technology to enhance its handset's aesthetic.

While details about the device are scarce at this point, OnePlus did share that the concept smartphone will feature "imaginative design with industry-first technology." Of course, those words can mean anything, but it does get the mind racing on some of the possibilities. OnePlus is no stranger to concept smartphones, showing off the Concept One back in 2020, a device that used premium materials and had featured a unique rear camera array.

The handset had a fairly tame design when compared to other concept smartphones, and that's a part that could be appreciated about the Concept One, since it looked like a real product, like something that could easily be found on store shelves. The handset made use of natural materials like leather and the showcase piece for the Concept One was its use of electrochromic glass that could be used to disguise the cameras on the back when not in use.

Of course, while impressive, the innovations that were found in the Concept One back in 2020 have yet to find their way into the company's consumer facing smartphones. So while the OnePlus 11 Concept could be an interesting thing to see at Mobile World Congress, it'll only be just that, an interesting device to take a look at and nothing more. Regardless, we'll be reporting from MWC in a week's time, so expect to hear more about this concept handset when it is announced on February 27.

Source: Engadget