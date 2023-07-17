Smartphone manufacturers often collaborate with movie studios, game developers and designers to launch limited edition box sets for ardent fans. OnePlus is one such vendor that previously launched Genshin Impact editions of its OnePlus 11R and OnePlus 10T smartphones. Carrying on with the tradition, the company has now announced the OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Custom Gift Box that it says is an "exclusive, must-have item for any Genshin collector."

According to the company, the special Liyue-inspired bento box edition celebrates Genshin and highlights the flagship credentials of the OnePlus 11. The limited-edition box features the playable pyro character Xiangling, and is designed to reflect her passion for cooking and her rich culture. It contains the OnePlus 11 5G in Titan Black with 16GB of RAM, alongside a collaboration book, Xiangling stickers, character cards, and a special SIM ejector tool designed to represent Xiangling's faithful companion, Guoba.

Genshin Impact is known to be a punishing game that stretches a smartphone's hardware to the fullest, and only the very top-end devices could play it smoothly with consistently high frame rates. The OnePlus 11 comes with the HyperBoost Gaming Engine and custom cooling that the company claims enables it to deliver consistent 60fps gameplay in Genshin, while its O-Sync technology significantly reduces touch response times to offer gamers a competitive edge.

If you are a Genshin Impact player and were already eyeing the OnePlus 11, you can buy the Xiangling x Genshin Box in North America from July 21. It will be available for purchase via OnePlus.com in the U.S. and Canada, and at BestBuy.com in the U.S. only. It is priced the same as the regular OnePlus 11 16GB model, meaning you pay $799.99 in the U.S. and $1149.99 in Canada. However, only 1,000 units will be sold in North America, so hurry if you want to get your hands on it.