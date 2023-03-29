The OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock edition has made its debut, giving users a new color option when it comes to the recently released smartphone. The color itself looks quite different from what we have seen in the past, and with good reason, as the company has used a unique material to produce the stunning look. OnePlus is touting the use of 3D microcrystalline rock, which it states is a first in the smartphone industry. This limited edition model will only be available in Asia for the time being, with no plans for an international release in the immediate future.

According to OnePlus, the company spent a year to get this new material to market. Furthermore, it seems like an incredibly difficult material to produce, with the firm sharing that it has an extremely low yield rate when compared to its standard glass back found on the normal models. What makes this process even better is that no two 3D microcrystalline rock back panels are alike, with each having a slightly unique and different pattern, making your OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock edition truly different.

But the 3D microcrystalline rock back panels aren't just great to look at, as it also provides a different tactile feel when compared to traditional glass. The company describes the sensation as a "cool and skin-friendly feel" which is like "jade that has been washed for thousands of years." While it's hard to say exactly what the feeling is like, most likely due to the poor machine translation, but for the most part it probably feels extremely smooth to the touch and is also quite cool, just like how stone would be.

As you might expect, the company has also gone all out when it comes to the packaging, with the Jupiter Rock color being used for all the packing materials, and a 3D microcrystalline rock SIM card removal tool being included as well. As far as the internals go, you can expect the same powerful components found on the standard OnePlus 11 model, like Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

You'll also get the same 2K AMOLED display with curved edges and a 120Hz refresh rate. On top of all of that you get a robust triple camera setup, co-engineered with Hasselblad, and a large 5,000mAh battery that can charge quickly thanks to its 100W wired charging speeds. As stated before, the handset will only be available in China and India, with the price coming in at ￥4,899 in China or around $711. There is no word on pricing for India. So, if you're in the region, you can head to the source below to place your order. Otherwise, you're probably going to be out of luck unless you can find it for a reasonable price from a reliable importer.

