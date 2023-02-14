Following months of rumors and speculation, the OnePlus 11 is finally here. Since there won't be a "Pro" variant this year, the phone essentially represents the best of what the Chinese OEM has to offer till date. We reviewed the OnePlus 11 and thoroughly evaluated the performance, which indeed ensure a truly massive potential for whatever use cases you can think of. Now, as has become nearly customary for OnePlus, the global launch has been almost immediately followed by the device's kernel source release.

Due to the fact that Android is built on top of the Linux kernel, manufacturers are required to provide the source code, upon request, of any Linux kernel binaries they distribute on devices they sell. Needless to say, some are better at it than others. OnePlus publishing the kernel source early on will help the Android modding community come up with aftermarket developments such as kernel tweaks and custom ROMs for the device that much faster.

If you’re a developer or someone who wants to check out the code just to satisfy your curiosity, you can now head over to the OnePlus Open Source Software repository and access the kernel source code for the OnePlus 11. If you're looking for the vendor modules, you can find them in a separate GitHub repo.

OnePlus 11 kernel sources

Notably, the initial release is based on the software version A.06, although the company has already pushed a newer build as the day-one patch.

With the kernel sources in hand, developers and power users can deep-dive into the code that runs the device, and even come up with new features that are otherwise not present in the stock configuration. You'll probably see some custom software builds popping up on our forums soon. While you're waiting, why not read our OnePlus 11 display evaluation?

OnePlus 11 XDA forums

Source: OnePlus Open Source Software GitHub