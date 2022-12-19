The company will also launch the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at the event

Shortly after Qualcomm announced its latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, OnePlus confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 11 series will pack the new SoC. Although the company did not reveal additional details at the time, it has now confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will launch in February next year.

OnePlus will host an event in New Delhi, India on February 7, 2023, called the 'OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event', where it will unveil the highly-anticipated OnePlus 11. The company will also launch its next-gen flagship TWS earbuds, the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, at the event.

So far, OnePlus has only confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. However, leaks have revealed that the device will pack a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The phone will reportedly offer a triple camera setup developed in partnership with Hasselblad, featuring a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP 2x telephoto camera. In addition, it will sport a 16MP selfie shooter.

Leaked render of the OnePlus 11

Rumor has it that the OnePlus 11 will pack a 5,000mAh battery, but it won't feature the same fast charging capabilities as the OnePlus 10T. Instead of 150W wired fast charging support, the device will allegedly offer 100W wired fast charging. But, unlike the OnePlus 10T, it will feature the iconic alert slider. Other noteworthy features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Bluetooth 5.2. The OnePlus 11 will likely run OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

At the moment, it is not clear whether OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 11 in China ahead of the global launch in February. But we expect the company to share more details in the coming weeks.

Featured image: Leaked render of the OnePlus 11 via OnLeaks