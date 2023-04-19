OnePlus 11 This flash deal puts together two of the best products from OnePlus. With the purchase of the OnePlus 11, you'll also receive a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2.You can also use the discount codes below to save even more if your purchase qualifies.15% OFF orders over $900 -- XDA15,10% OFF orders over $800 -- XDA10,5% OFF orders over $700 -- XDA5 $699 at OnePlus

The OnePlus 11 is one of the best Android smartphones out right now. And for an extremely limited time, when you order the phone, you can get the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which are the best true wireless earbuds for OnePlus 11 for free. On top of the that, if you order qualifies, you can add exclusive XDA coupon codes to take an up to an additional 15 percent off your purchase.

The limited time flash deal is for one day only, so if you've been thinking about getting yourself a new Android handset, now's the time. The OnePlus 11 is powered by the latest from Qualcomm, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. On top of all that, you're getting a large and beautiful 6.7-inch 1440p 120Hz AMOLED LTPO display and a large battery coming in at 5,000mAh, that should keep you powered throughout the day.

If you manage to drain the battery, you'll be happy to know that you'll be able to top up quick with the phone's SuperVOOC charging capabilities providing up to 80W wired. The handset also has a triple camera setup on the rear, with a 50MP main shooter, 48MP ultrawide, and 32MP telephoto. On the front, you'll also get an equally impressive front-facing camera coming in at 16MP. You'll have two color choices for the OnePlus 11, Titan Black and Eternal Green.

The base model comes in priced at $699 and has 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, while the higher tier model costs $799, and has 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. Regardless of which one you choose, you'll be getting a wonderful smartphone for a great price. In order to take advantage of the current flash sale promotion, just add the OnePlus 11 to your cart and when you're ready to check out, you'll see the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in your cart as well. If you qualify, you can also add the custom discount codes to knock an additional 5%, 10%, or even 15% off.