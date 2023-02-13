OnePlus was quick to announce its 2023 flagship, the OnePlus 11, at the beginning of the year. After a China-exclusive launch in January, the phone is finally a reality in the rest of the world. We already have our hands on one, and it's worth reading our review before you buy it. To kick things off, the company is rolling out its first post-launch update, even though most phone owners don't have the device yet.

The new firmware for the OnePlus 11 has started to roll out to devices in India, to be followed shortly by other regional variants. It sports version number CPH2447_11_A.07 and comes with a slightly old January 2023 Android security patches.

As you might expect for an early update, there's not much to see here. Instead of bringing in any significant improvement, this is more of a "day one" patch, which carries just a handful of bug fixes and stability improvements. You can read the full changelog below:

System Improves system stability. Improves automatic adjustment of screen brightness in dark environments. Fixes an issue where the Quick Settings panel occasionally cannot be pulled down. Integrates the January 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication Improves the stability of Wi-Fi connection. Improves the connection stability of Bluetooth and wired earphones.

Apps Fixes an issue where photos cannot be shared in WhatsApp when it is opened in a floating window.

Download: OxygenOS 13 A.07 for the OnePlus 11

If you don’t want to wait for the OTA, you can download the region-specific flashable ZIP file from the index below and sideload it yourself. For more detailed instructions, check out our tutorial on manually installing OxygenOS OTA updates

OnePlus 11 India (CPH2447_11_A.07) Full OTA



We’ll update this post with other regional builds as soon as they become available.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download link!