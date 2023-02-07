The OnePlus 11 comes in at a great price, but the deal can get even sweeter if you manage to pre-order early.

The OnePlus 11 has finally been announced for the United States, and it's an impressive handset with excellent specifications at a great price. Although you can't go out and purchase it just yet, you can already put in your pre-order. Of course, there are many options where you can do this, like heading directly to the OnePlus website. But, if you're looking for the best deals possible, look no further, as we have the details on getting yourself a brand new OnePlus 11 and scoring a $100 gift card.

The OnePlus 11 is a special device because it goes back to the company's roots of providing a flagship tier smartphone at a reasonable price. The only thing bad about that approach in 2023 is that the competition is much tougher, with the likes of Samsung and Google also offering top-tier smartphones in a number of different price points. But if you're simply just looking for something different, the OnePlus 11 is a compelling purchase option.

With that said, if you're interested in getting the best deal for the OnePlus 11, you'll want to pre-order the smartphone from Amazon or Best using the link below. OnePlus does offer some incentives through its own website, but Amazon and Best Buy are giving customers a real bonus, offering a $100 gift card for pre-ordering.

The handset starts at $699 for the model with 8GB RAM and 128G of internal storage, and the top-tier model costs $799, which packs 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The best thing about the pre-order promotion is that it doesn't matter which model you choose, as both are eligible for the $100 gift card. So the only thing you now need to decide is where to buy it from.